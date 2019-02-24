JUPITER, Fla. – Bases on balls turn into runs in spring training just as they do in the regular season, which the Cardinals had reaffirmed to them on Sunday.
St. Louis moundsmen issued 11 walks and five of those came around to score in a 12-2 exhibition setback to the Washington Nationals.
Paul Goldschmidt made his Cardinals debut and was nothing for two, with a strikeout and a fly out. Dexter Fowler fanned and popped to short and couldn’t handle a liner to right, the ball zipping over his head for a double.
Michael Wacha allowed one walk, which scored, in two reasonably good innings as the Cardinals’ starter for the first time since last June 20 when he suffered a strained oblique muscle.
But Daniel Ponce de Leon, another starter candidate, walked three men in a row in the third. Two of those scored and another led to a run.
John Gant allowed two walks in the fourth but pitched around them with a double play. But promising lefthander Genesis Cabrera, after giving up a home run to former Cardinals farmhand Jacob Wilson in the sixth, permitted three walks in the inning as the Nationals piled on four runs. Cabrera, like Ponce de Leon, had to be lifted before he finished the inning.
Tyler O’Neill walloped a long, opposite-field homer for one Cardinals run. Center fielder Lane Thomas made two good defensive plays, running down a deep fly ball and throwing strongly after fielding a carom of another drive off the wall.
Drew Robinson, an off-season acquisition from Texas, had two hits for the second game in succession, including a triple.
Righthander Andrew Morales, after getting out of the sixth, didn’t retire any of three hitters he faced in the seventh when the Nationals scored three runs and left the game with a right shoulder injury.
For Wacha, the first step generally was good one.
“It’s good to get back out on the mound, I can tell you that,” he said. “It didn’t feel good the last time I was on the mound.”
Wacha chastised himself for issuing his walk after being ahead 0-2 in the count. “Just can’t give away free baserunners like that,” he said, echoing the theme of the day.
“Those are things I can limit. I have a few mechanics stuff I need to tighten up. But other than that, my arm was feeling good. I’m definitely not where I need to be right now, but it’s a good first start to get things going.”
Wainwright to pitch Tuesday
Veteran Adam Wainwright will make his first start of the spring on Tuesday at West Palm Beach, Fla., against the Nationals after non-roster righthander Jake Woodford starts against Detroit here on Monday.
Catcher Yadier Molina, on the road back after off-season knee surgery, caught his first bullpen session of the spring on Saturday. Of course, he handled Wainwright, his teammate of 15 seasons.
Molina is progressing, engaging in catching drills. He probably won’t be catching in spring games until the second week of March.
“But he’s feeling great,” said manager Mike Shildt.
Also on Monday, lefthander Andrew Miller and righthanders Jordan Hicks and Alex Reyes all will throw to Cardinals hitters in batting practice sessions on the back fields. This will be preparatory to those three possibly pitching in Grapefruit League games before the end of the week.
