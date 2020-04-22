Cardinals will pay employees at least through May 31

As we hit the six-week mark for no major league baseball, spring training or otherwise, we do have a few answers to key issues — though many more questions remain during the quarantine era created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cardinals will pay all their employees at least through May 31 and hopefully longer, president Bill DeWitt III and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed on Wednesday. There have been no layoffs.

“We want to try to do right by the employees,” DeWitt said. “A lot depends on what the season looks like. Are we going to get past May without doing anything? I certainly hope so. It’s all about buying time, really.”

Mozeliak added that “the key to us is to keep the communication line open and then try to be transparent, trying to make sure we’re honest, as things are developing.

“Some of that is ‘we don’t know,’ but a lot of it is having empathy because there are a lot of people not doing what they normally are doing. Forget about just baseball. I try to let them know, ‘I get it. It’s not easy.’

“We’re really trying to understand what the future looks like before we make any decisions. Clearly, our economic engine has changed drastically. We’re definitely trying to do the right thing, if we can.”