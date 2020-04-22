Cardinals will pay employees at least through May 31

As we hit the six-week mark for no major league baseball, spring training or otherwise, we do have a few answers to key issues — though many more questions remain during the quarantine era created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cardinals will pay all their employees at least through May 31 and hopefully longer, president Bill DeWitt III and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed on Wednesday. There have been no layoffs.
“We want to try to do right by the employees,” DeWitt said. “A lot depends on what the season looks like. Are we going to get past May without doing anything? I certainly hope so. It’s all about buying time, really.”
Mozeliak added that “the key to us is to keep the communication line open and then try to be transparent, trying to make sure we’re honest, as things are developing.
“Some of that is ‘we don’t know,’ but a lot of it is having empathy because there are a lot of people not doing what they normally are doing. Forget about just baseball. I try to let them know, ‘I get it. It’s not easy.’
“We’re really trying to understand what the future looks like before we make any decisions. Clearly, our economic engine has changed drastically. We’re definitely trying to do the right thing, if we can.”
And, yes, the Cardinals are very aware of the discontent among folks who held tickets for games that haven’t been — or won’t be — played. Stay tuned.
“It is something that we have to discuss,” Mozeliak said. “There are so many little balls in the air right now but we definitely have to get to that.”
DeWitt said that the Cardinals are “working case by case with fans” but were awaiting guidelines from Major League Baseball to establish policies “because we’re not controlling the schedule and cancellations.”
A baseball official, however, told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday that MLB is close to canceling April games. If and when that happens, the refund policy immediately should swing into action for that month’s games, at least.
WHEN WILL BASEBALL START?
Now. . . for the most vexing issue, involving baseball. When will it start? And where?
Without answers and declining to speculate, Mozeliak preaches patience. “What other choice do we have?” he said.
“I guess you could work yourself up over it, but it’s not going to move anything along. I try to remind everybody that I talk to to be patient. Everybody wants answers. And there aren’t any answers.
“It’s hard to imagine 2020 would have any semblance of 2019. This is where patience matters.”
Speculated on so far, are plans to have all the games in Arizona, half the games in Arizona and the other in Florida or a third each in Arizona, Florida and Texas, which has a new, retractable roof stadium in Arlington, to go with the one in Houston. All games would be played in front of empty houses.
“I wouldn’t even call them plans,” Mozeliak said. “I would call them ideas. A lot of the ideas we hear about aren’t necessarily meant for public (consumption). This where I have to tell people to take a deep breath. What they’ve just read might not be 100 percent accurate.
“Major League Baseball is trying to throw out ideas that might possibly work but there are so many things that you need to have happen. I hate to be political . . . but testing, testing, testing matters.”
Ideally, DeWitt and other executives and most players would like to see games played in their home cities but realize this won’t be possible for a while and perhaps not at all this year in some cities.
DeWitt is hoping that Ballpark Village, which he has shepherded and on which a $280 million Phase Two just was completed, at least could be open for business during the season wherever it is played.
But he cautioned, “For us, Ballpark Village is about the state regulations at the time. If social distancing still is in place and there’s a maximum number of people, then we’ll open with those requirements in place.
“Ballpark Village is going to pivot to whatever rules of engagement are out there, whatever ordinance we fall under," DeWitt said.
“I’m hoping we come out of this thing and we’re dancing around the virus and there’s some sort of vaccine, but who knows? We’re just all sort of waiting.
“The scary thing is that as bad as our problems are, it’s just a little corner of the world. Think about the airlines. Think about all these businesses that are just shut down, with so many people out of work. It’s mind-boggling.”
PAYING THE PLAYERS
The $64,000 question, or whatever number you might choose to attach to it, is whether owners would ask players to take a further reduction in pay on top of what already had been agreed to — if games were played with no revenue resulting.
A corollary question is whether the players would agree to be quarantined for several months in one state or another. Those promise to be awkward negotiations.
For now, Mozeliak works daily, both at home and Busch Stadium, “where it’s really quiet. There’s not just a lot going on, unfortunately. A couple of us have to pop in on a regular basis, just to keep things moving.
“But I’m totally engaged right now,” said Mozeliak, who has regular calls with MLB and not quite as many with his peers on other clubs. “I don’t have the game stress, the baseball stress,” he said.
“I have a different kind of stress. You’ve got employees worried about getting paid, that kind of thing.”
PLAYER UPDATES
From a player personnel standpoint, Mozeliak said that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who had elbow issues this spring, told Mozeliak Wednesday morning that he felt good.
Pitchers Miles Mikolas (flexor tendon tear) and Brett Cecil (hamstring) both were progressing, said Mozeliak, and that pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim still was hopeful of paying a visit to his family in Korea but had not decided yet.
Mozeliak said also that he didn’t know of any recent cases of coronavirus affecting club employees other than one involving a St. Louis-based employee several weeks ago.
