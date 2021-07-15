Cardinals will retire Hall of Famer Simmons' number

A career that took decades to be inducted into Cooperstown will now be celebrated for generations, as long as statues stand outside the ballpark the St. Louis Cardinals call home.

Ted Simmons' No. 23 will be retired by the Cardinals during a ceremony July 31 that begins with the unveiling of a bronze statue of "Simba" alongside the "Wizard" and other Hall of Fame peers at Busch Stadium.

The team announced the decision Thursday morning and Simmons, when reached by telephone, said, "This is incredible stuff. This is way beyond my greatest expectations. Way beyond my fondest dreams."

Club chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., and team president Bill DeWitt III made the club's plan known face to face to Simmons and his wife, Maryanne, recently and Simmons said his first sentences might have been "You've got to be joking me. I can't believe this is true."

It will be the first number retired officially by the team since Tony La Russa's No. 10 went on the wall in 2012. The Cardinals have adopted internal guidelines of considering the retirement of numbers for players elected to the Hall of Fame who spent a substantive part of their career with the club.

There are several numbers that have been informally retired, including No. 5 for Albert Pujols, a three-time MVP with the Cardinals.