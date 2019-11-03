It was just three years ago that Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong finished the season as an outfielder, once notably slipping in a late September game in Wrigley Field and performed a face-plant. Earlier that season, he had been banished to Memphis for a week.
It had been no secret that the Hawaii native had been drafted in the first round in 2011 as an offensive second baseman. In midst of a .240 season in 2016, there also seemingly was no speculation that he would be become a potentially elite defensive player. So Wong’s future with the Cardinals appeared murky even though he had signed a five-year contract extension that spring.
“Probably being sent to the outfield was the lowest thing,” he said Sunday night. “I know I wasn’t hitting. But to literally kick me out of a position . . . From that point on, it was when I realized I could be really good defensively at second base. I would make a few plays here and there but I’d always make a bunch of stupid errors, where I was rushing and trying to do too much.
“I knew I was at the very edge of taking off at second base, and then you get thrown in the outfield. It was kind of like a big slap in the face to me.”
But this season, the 5-foot-7 Wong became the consistent offensive player the Cardinals had hoped to see, batting a club-high .285. And he became, officially, the Gold Glove second baseman that longtime Cardinals infield coach Jose Oquendo and Wong himself had thought he could be.
Already a two-time winner of the Fielding Bible Award as the best defensive second baseman in the majors, Wong, 29, was honored with his first Gold Glove on Sunday when results of voting by coaches and managers were announced.
“I had my heart set on it,” said Wong, referencing last year’s disappointment at not going gold. “I was very, very motivated to get to this point. It’s a cool to see all this come full circle.”
“Jose Oquendo is probably blown away that I actually got this far. I always loved being challenged. I never was a defensive guy coming out of college. But if there is a coach as good as Jose Oquendo challenging me to see how good I could be defensively, obviously he believed in me. I just made it an issue to constantly work hard and see how good I could get. It’s crazy to think that I got this far.
“But I always believed in myself and believed that I could do it. And (manager) Mike Shildt believed in me and allowed me to go out and play my game."
Given that the Cardinals had sliced their error total from a major-league high 133 in 2018 to a major-league low 66, a club record, this year, the Cardinals had six players finish in the top three in Gold Glove voting at their positions.
But first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, shortstop Paul DeJong, catcher Yadier Molina, center fielder Harrison Bader and pitcher Jack Flaherty all finished as non-winners.
Wong, who was a runner-up himself last year at second base, had a plus-14 Defensive Runs Saved, best in the majors. He joined Fernando Vina (2001-2002) as the only Cardinals second basemen who have won gold.
Molina was going for his 10th Gold Glove. Goldschmidt had won three previous Gold Glove awards and, though, he didn’t win this year, his steady hand(s) at first base, made everybody better in the infield. But he lost out to Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo.
Wong said he was disappointed that none of the others Cardinals won gold, especially Goldschmidt.
“Without 'Goldy,' I probably wouldn’t have my Gold Glove,” Wong said. “He saved me a bunch of times this year. To see that he didn’t win it was definitely a bummer.”
Molina’s chances were hurt by the fact that he missed 49 games, mostly because of a right thumb injury. He also threw out only eight runners trying to steal but only 30 tried, a tribute to his reputation. Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto, the winner, threw out 43 of 92 base runners and had 11 Defensive Runs Saved to two for Molina.
The flashy Wong always has made game-saving plays. It was the mundane play that required more attention to detail.
“There are going to be times when you make those spectacular plays but . . . I came to understand how important it was to just catch the ball first and then decide what you’re going to do,” he said.
Wong watched the Gold Glove announcement on television with family on hand for a celebration barbecue in Hilo, Hawaii. You see he already knew the results.
“I had an indication actually in October,” he said. “But they kind of scared me. They said, ‘If this secret gets out, we may have to cancel the show,’’’ said Wong, laughing.
Wong, a catcher in high school and a center fielder in his first year of college, had just two seasons as a second baseman before turning pro, so the road wasn’t exactly paved with gold. But now, he has the hardware to show for it.
“I wasn’t really trying to use anyone else’s blueprint for trying to play second base,” he said. “I was trying to create my own.”
He said his best play this season came on Sept. 15, in the first inning of a game with Milwaukee when Mike Moustakas hit a 106 mph rocket to the left of Wong, who started a double play by firing to shortstop DeJong.
“Both feet were never down at the same time,” Wong said. “It wasn’t forced. It wasn’t like I was trying to show off. I was just reacting to allow my balance and ability take over.”
For the record, in Wong’s 16 games in the outfield in 2016, he handled 26 chances without an error.
“Where’s my Gold Glove for that?” he cracked.
