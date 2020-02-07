JUPITER, Fla. — When Kolten Wong started designing his 2019 glove that would finally snag him the award he’s been reaching for the past several seasons, he stuck with the “blood red” color of previous years and the yellow piping that added to its Cardinals-like look, but added a new color, one he couldn’t help but see looking down at the glove.
The backs of the gloves fingers were a grey carbon material – lighter than the leather and offering a splash of pewter to the rich red of the rest of the glove.
“Represented coming in second place to me,” he said.
He even gave the glove a name.
Pre-Gold.
He calls this year’s, “Blood, Sweat, and Tears.”
“I always try to have some kind of theme behind my glove every year,” Wong explained Friday morning after taking infield with coach Jose Oquendo at the team’s spring training complex. “I think of all the hard work that I’ve put in and finally to get to this point, to win the Gold Glove Award, the hard work has paid off. I’ve been thinking about this design for a while, and now it’s time to break it out.”
The majority of the glove remains the red (“blood”) that fits with the dominant color of his team’s uniform. This year, he’s borrowed from the Cardinals’ “victory blue” alternate jerseys and added the blue (“tears”) for the back of the glove and the webbing. The “sweat” is the gold. Where once there was yellow piping, Wong now has glistening gold. Where once there was the standard-issue red Rawlings patch, Wong now has the gold Rawlings patch. He earned it. Only Gold Glove winners can have that patch affixed to their Rawlings glove and gear.
Along the thumb – where Wong has in previous years stitched “Aloha” or a Bible verse – he has, in gold script, “Hawaiian Style.”
“I feel like last year I really fell into my own as a defender,” Wong said. “I always told myself to do it my way, to do it my style. That’s what that says. That’s me, the way I play. At the beginning of my career I think I was nervous, nervous about making mistakes. I knew my window of playing was real limited and I had to impress. So I was always trying to do the right things and put pressure on myself to make the routine plays. When I started doing that, I made all those errors, made all those mistakes. I got caught up in the mental aspect of that instead of just playing my game, trusting myself.”
The evolution of Wong’s fielding has matched the changing style of is glove.
A devotee of Rawlings, the St. Louis-based company that invented the Gold Glove Award and has recently been acquired by Major League Baseball, Wong uses one glove a year as his “gamer.” He got his new one in early December and it’s almost game-ready as he readies for spring training. He’s been using it in drills during the informal workouts he and his teammates have had at the Roger Dean Stadium complex since late January, when he relocated to Florida.
The glove is an 11 ½-inch glove for infielders, and he prefers Heart of the Hide leather. In 2016, he shifted to the “V-web” for the pocket of his glove, moving on from the “I-web” that many infielders use. That glove – his “blood red” glove, he called it – was all red with black laces and black stitching. His number, 16, was in black. He’s added color over time and, as he grew into an elite defender, some nod to the trophy he was chasing – and now has.
This season, that No. 16 at the glove's thumb is stitched in gold.
Wong, who is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract, led all second basemen with a plus-18 fielding plus/minus, according to Bill James Online. He was a plus-26 in 2018 when he finished runnerup in the Gold Glove voting, and over the past two seasons no second basemen comes close to his leading plus-44. (D.J. LeMahieu is second at plus-27.) Wong had 14 Defensive Runs Saved in 2019, and he led his position for the second consecutive year. He has 33 Defensive Runs Saved since the start of 2018.
This offseason, Baseball Savant at MLB.com unleashed a new defensive metric: “Outs Above Average.” Wong ranked alongside the best infielders in the majors, and his plus-10 Outs Above Average was second at second, behind only Adam Frazier’s plus-12.
Although only Wong won, the Cardinals had six finalists for the Gold Glove, including center fielder Harrison Bader, pitcher Jack Flaherty, and shortstop Paul DeJong. Past winners of the defensive award, catcher Yadier Molina and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, were also finalists. Each of them is eligible as a past winner to have the gold Rawlings patch on the wrist of the glove, and before shifting to Team Jordan gear Molina even had the gold Rawlings patch on his chest protector, right over his breastbone.
Wong beamed when asked about unpacking his new glove – “Blood, Sweat and Tears” – and seeing the gold patch for the first time.
When he looks down, gone is the pewter of Pre-Gold.
He just sees Gold.
“If it’s not one of my best days, I can look down and have that little reminder right there for myself of how good I am,” Wong said. “It says I am one of the best. It’s the sweat of putting in the work and where it can get you. It’s huge. Huge. Gives me a boost of confidence.”
