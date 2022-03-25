Cardinals won't name a closer, throw open late innings to mix of looks and matchups

JUPITER, Fla. — The day Major League Baseball’s lockout ended, free-agent Nick Wittgren packed two bags — one baseball, one personal — so that he was ready, like any experienced reliever, to go immediately when he got the call. When it came from the Cardinals, whose complex is a short drive from his offseason home, he retrieved the personal bag.

“Alright, unpack this one,” he said.

It was a sneak peek into what the Cardinals have planned.

The call to relieve could come at any time.

Be prepared to adjust.

It’s not personal. It’s strategy.

“I think I want to leave spring with here’s how we finish games,” manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday morning. “For me, that’s just not the ninth. You have to able to close out the seventh, eighth, and ninth, and we’ve got guys that, honestly, can do all of it. I, at the moment, will not commit to (any) guy being our ninth inning guy all the time.”

For several years, the Cardinals have discussed using their bullpen by matchup, not riveting their relievers into specific innings. Inevitably, annually, a closer emerges, as Alex Reyes did on his way to an All-Star nod a year ago before Giovanny Gallegos seized the ninth late in the season with 11 saves in September. Marmol intends to use the bullpen less formulaically and has already started discussing with the relievers whose right matchup for them means the seventh inning one day in Cincinnati and the ninth later the week at Wrigley Field. It’s not closer by committee as much as it is closer by calculation.

Sitting later Thursday at a picnic table near the Cardinals’ clubhouse, Marmol was asked if it’s possible that the best reliever at the end of the season leads the team in holds — the middle relief equivalent of a save — and not saves.

Marmol paused.

“I want our best guy throwing in the highest-leverage situations — is the way I would answer that,” Marmol said. “And if that means that we believe the game can be decided in the seventh because of where we are in the lineup and who is on base, then that’s where our best pitcher, I believe, should stop the game. If that’s the eighth, that’s the eighth. And if it lines up that the highest leverage is in the ninth, then it’s the ninth.

“Yes, our most high-leverage situation should be pitched by your best pitcher.”

Three pitchers who will be a part of that late-game mix have yet to appear in a game during spring training — but will soon. Ryan Helsley, who has recovered from stress reaction in his elbow and knee surgery, was scheduled to appear in Friday’s exhibition game against Washington. Gallegos, fresh of a successful live batting practice session, could get his first inning no later than Saturday’s game. Jordan Hicks, the former closer, threw a live batting practice session Friday, with hopes that his next appearance would be in a Grapefruit League game.

With less than two weeks remaining in spring before April 7’s opening day at Busch Stadium, all three relievers have time to be ready for that game, Marmol said.

What role will be TBD.

What the Cardinals want to have for late-game assignments is a variety of pitchers to throw at opponents. It’s not just the lefthanded look that comes from Genesis Cabrera and T. J. McFarland, it’s how Cabrera will throw that speedball by you and McFarland can sink it on cue. That’s two relievers, throwing from the same side of the mound, but giving the batters two different eye levels. Helsley has the high-spin, upper-register fastball that counters Wittgren’s sinker and newly added cutter, and Hicks mixes the elite velocity with movement.

“When you look at constructing your bullpen, the ability to have certain styles of righties, certain styles of lefties (is key),” Marmol said. “You have a guy with pretty good hop from the let side and a guy who sinks it from the left side. Wittgren is someone who sinks it from the right side … Helsley’s four-seam big hop at the top of the zone. You’re not just able to match lefty-righty depending on where you are in the lineup. But what style of hitter catches up to stuff at the top of the zone? What guys struggle with the bottom of the zone.

“It’s not just handedness as far as arsenal.”

Reyes’ opening the season on the injured list creates one opening in the bullpen matrix, and the rosters expanding to 28 to open the season means at least one more spot for a reliever. Asked if Aaron Brooks, a strike-pounding starter the Cardinals signed after he spent two years in South Korea, has the stuff of a late-inning reliever, Marmol said he’d like to “see more” of the righthander before answering. Kodi Whitley has experience in a fireman role and the sink to play off another righthanders’ rise. Rookie Jake Walsh has that rising heat.

The Cardinals have Angel Rondon, the organization’s pitcher of the year in 2019, and 6-foot-7 righthander T. J. Zeuch on reliever schedules currently. For a bullpen that will seek contrasts, they offer another set. From the non-roster relievers, there’s the funk that Kyle Ryan brings from the left side, and a change in delivery Zach McAllister made that the Cardinals believe will add more deception to his delivery.

Before a difficult 2021, Wittgren established himself as an ever-ready middle reliever. He had four saves in his first five seasons in the majors, but in 198 games, all in relief, he went 16-6 with a 3.36 ERA and one of the best stranded-runner rates in the majors. Cleveland removed him from the roster and he elected free agency after this past season saw his ERA bloat to 5.05 because of a few bruising outings and a spike in home runs allowed to 13 in 62 1/3 innings. He said that his changeup misbehaved and a lack of fastball command led to more troubles as it “leaked over the plate.”

“That happens — it’s a reliever’s life,” Wittgren said. “You can be clicking, clicking, clicking, and then all of a sudden.”

This past winter, he worked on the changeup, on giving his slider definition, and incorporating a cutter, a pitch he started throwing in September.

Like the Cardinals, he’s going for different looks.

“It’s going to be fun,” he said.

In two innings so far this spring, Wittgren has struck out three and not allowed a hit. On Wednesday, he greeted the first batter with a 3-0 count. “Non-competitive pitches,” he called them. But he recognized a mistake in his delivery — he was too upright, no spring-loaded over his back hip — and made the correction to finish the scoreless inning. In piecing together the bullpen and adding free-agents like Wittgren on a major-league deal and others on non-roster invites, the Cardinals have prioritized strike-throwers and pitchers who will capitalize on the superb defense behind them.

They’ve also sought relievers who are not wed to roles if possible, not chasing saves. Marmol said starting the season without a closer or with a handful of potential closers does take versatility and trust from the relievers and does not take much of a pitch from him.

“We’re only going to do it if it makes sense for the player and the club,” Marmol said. “If you have to sell it too hard, it’s probably not the right play.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0