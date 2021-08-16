Cards, Brewers draw to their aces for key series

In May, the Cardinals faced the same three Brewers aces and somehow won two of three games despite getting only two runs on nine hits in 19 2/3 innings and striking out 27 times.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado barely can wait as the Cardinals (and Brewers) are off Monday.

“It almost seems like this off day . . . is not good,” he said. “We want to continue to play.”

O’Neill has 20-20 vision

Left fielder Tyler O’Neill, who had 21 homers in his first 410 at-bats for the Cardinals over three seasons, hit his 20th this year on Sunday, giving him 20 homers in 324 at-bats — or one in every 16. He has 19 doubles.

Third baseman Arenado, who has 25 home runs, has homered once every 17 at-bats. He said 20 homers “is a big deal. When I hit my 20th, it feels great. It feels better than hitting 21, just hitting that marker.

“Obviously, Tyler has got a lot of potential to do some great things in this game, if he can stay healthy and we can get him out on the field every day. He’s just turned himself into a really good baseball player for us. And he’s hitting bombs, too. They’re not just 330 down the line, like me. They’re dead center over the 410 mark.”