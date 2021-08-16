Cards, Brewers draw to their aces for key series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pitching pairings are almost all set and the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will be going with their best when their key three-game series begins on Tuesday night in St. Louis.
On Tuesday, Cardinals veteran ace Adam Wainwright, less than two weeks from his 40th birthday, will face Milwaukee All-Star Corbin Burnes, who is 7-4 with a 2.23 earned-run average and who tied a big-league record with 10 consecutive strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs in his previous start. Eleven-game winner Wainwright, who is 18-11 with a 2.48 ERA against Milwaukee in his career, has beaten the Brewers more than any other opponent.
On Wednesday, the Cardinals will face another 2021 All-Star in Freddy Peralta, who is 9-3 with a 2.26 ERA. But he will oppose young Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty, who is back from being sidelined for two months because of an oblique injury. He is 9-1 and blanked the Brewers for six innings on four hits in a mid-May start.
Milwaukee comes right back with another All-Star on Thursday in Brandon Woodruff, 7-6 and 2.18. The Cardinals, so far, are undecided, with the candidates lefthander Jon Lester, coming off an allotment of one run in 5 2/3 innings on Saturday, or righthander Miles Mikolas, who threw seven good innings, striking out eight and walking no one, in his fifth and final rehabilitation start at Class A Peoria on Saturday. Mikolas is 4-1 in two seasons of competing against the Brewers.
In May, the Cardinals faced the same three Brewers aces and somehow won two of three games despite getting only two runs on nine hits in 19 2/3 innings and striking out 27 times.
Third baseman Nolan Arenado barely can wait as the Cardinals (and Brewers) are off Monday.
“It almost seems like this off day . . . is not good,” he said. “We want to continue to play.”
O’Neill has 20-20 vision
Left fielder Tyler O’Neill, who had 21 homers in his first 410 at-bats for the Cardinals over three seasons, hit his 20th this year on Sunday, giving him 20 homers in 324 at-bats — or one in every 16. He has 19 doubles.
Third baseman Arenado, who has 25 home runs, has homered once every 17 at-bats. He said 20 homers “is a big deal. When I hit my 20th, it feels great. It feels better than hitting 21, just hitting that marker.
“Obviously, Tyler has got a lot of potential to do some great things in this game, if he can stay healthy and we can get him out on the field every day. He’s just turned himself into a really good baseball player for us. And he’s hitting bombs, too. They’re not just 330 down the line, like me. They’re dead center over the 410 mark.”
O’Neill still leads the club with 115 strikeouts, to 64 for Arenado, but has the higher batting average at .272 to .265. Manager Mike Shildt said, “I’m pleased with the consistency. You don’t want to be a one-dimensional guy.
“Clearly, Tyler has got a big skill set with the power but he’s also got another good skill set. He’s got really good hand-to-eye (coordination). He’s got less places you can go to get him out and he’s using the whole field.
“We want it all. And he’s capable of it. The average, the on-base percentage and the slug.”
O’Neill, who has had some unusual maladies in his brief career, was sick for a couple days in a reaction to getting a coronavirus shot but rebounded to play all three games of the Kansas City series.
Carlson, DeJong ‘possible’
The Cardinals had yet another lineup configuration with right fielder Dylan Carlson (right wrist sprain) and shortstop Paul DeJong (lower back tightness) not playing Sunday. Neither was catcher Yadier Molina, who has sat out one game in each of the past four series, with three of them day games after night games.
DeJong, who said he felt some discomfort during a weightlifting session Saturday, took some infield drills but did not swing the bat Sunday before the game. Carlson, said Shildt, was “working on his grip strength.”
Shildt said both were “possible” for the Brewers’ series. When asked if that might mean “probable,” Shildt smiled and said, “You’re pushing it.”
Both will receive treatment on Monday.
Molina, who has been battling a foot injury, is not compromised, said Shildt, who said he wanted to “create some opportunities” for backup Andrew Knizner.
“Yadi feels good, which is the important thing.. We’ve been able to keep him fresh. I know he’s always got something going on — catching 18 years in the big leagues. But he’s fine. He’s running the bases well, which is the best indicator.”
Extra bases
Jose Rondon drove in two runs as the Cardinals’ designated hitter on Sunday. Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt both drove in two runs as the DH in the games they started in that role for the club in the first two games of the series.
• Goldschmidt stole his ninth base without being thrown out this year and has a streak of 13 consecutive successful attempts over two seasons.
• The Cardinals won the season series from the Royals 5-1.