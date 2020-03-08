Cards finalize contracts for all players on roster, but must impose salary on Flaherty

JUPITER, Fla. — For the second consecutive year, and the final year that it's possible, the Cardinals and their rising ace Jack Flaherty have been unable to reach an agreement on his contract, so the team has imposed a salary on the righthander.

The Cardinals announced the finalized deals with 25 players on the 40-man roster with less than three years of service time. Flaherty was the one player the Cardinals had to renew without an agreement.

Per team policy, he'll receive a $10,000 reduction in salary as penalty. But the team did stretch their formula to give him a $10,000 bonus for a fourth-place finish in the Cy Young Award voting. Those offset, so he received a $604,500 salary for 2020, per a source.

Flaherty declined the offer a year ago so that he had on the record that he did not agree the value the Cardinals had set for him in the coming year. That set him up to make the argument during arbitration, which he will be eligible at the end of this season. This is the last season where the Cardinals can impose a salary on Flaherty.