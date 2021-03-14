Cards reliever Hicks battles to 22-pitch walk

He showed full confidence in releasing his high-powered sinker. He hit 100 mph eight times during the showdown, according to the radar reading here at the ballpark. He also used his slider and two splitters, throwing all for strikes. Lots of strikes. Eighteen to be exact.

Hicks handled the fifth inning of the Cardinals' 7-5 loss. He jumped ahead of Guillorme 0-2 on a called strike (100 mph sinker) followed by a perfect swing-and-miss slider. Then Guillorme started fouling off strikes. Often. And softly. He fouled them off behind him. He fouled them off down both baselines. He fouled 16 pitches off before his walk, including nine in a row before the final pitch.

"Hell of a job by him," Hicks said. "Way to battle. But, my stuff could have been a little bit sharper. My last B-game, I only threw fastballs. So, I was really just trying to dial that in. Today was more like, if I got ahead, throw a slider. It (the slider) is there enough to get a bunch of foul balls, but it's not there as my putout pitch — yet. Not how I want. But we will get there."