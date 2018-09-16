ST. LOUIS — Whatever the Cardinals’ destiny is, they fast are losing control of it. For the first time in a couple of weeks, they have fallen out of the lead for the second wild-card spot in the National League.
Their 17-4 loss to Yasiel Puig (three homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday before a stunned Busch Stadium sellout house of 45,481 was their third in a row in this series and fourth consecutive defeat overall. In those four games, the Cardinals have led just twice, and each time that lead didn’t exist after the subsequent inning.
On Saturday, Cardinals rookie Patrick Wisdom followed three walks in succession from Dodgers lefthander Rich Hill with a fourth-inning grand slam off an 0-2 pitch. Wisdom had his first grand slam of his brief career, his fourth homer overall, and Busch was jazzed as the Cardinals led 4-3.
“Clearly it was a big bolt,” said manager Mike Shildt. “Pops it into Big Mac Land and it looks like we’re rolling back. We just couldn’t get the shutdown inning after that.”
Cardinals starter John Gant and relievers Tyler Webb and Mike Mayers allowed five runs in the fifth inning, with Mayers’ three-run homer surrendered to Puig, who has five home runs and nine runs batted in over the past two days here, the killer.
Puig didn’t play favorites. He belted another three-run homer off Luke Weaver, who had issued two of his three walks, in the eighth, to finish his day with seven RBIs. Cody Bellinger, who had six RBIs, also walloped a three-run homer off Weaver in the ninth.
With the Cardinals having been in front so infrequently, they haven’t made much use of their new late-inning-lightning bullpen punch of Jordan Hicks and Carlos Martinez. Hicks hasn’t pitched since last Sunday, and Martinez not since Monday. Bud Norris, the closer much of the season, has faced just one batter since Monday and Dakota Hudson has pitched just one inning since Sunday.
Asked specifically about Hicks and Martinez, Shildt said, “Those guys have roles for a reason. The fifth or sixth are probably a little early for that because you don’t want to get too far out of whack. Clearly, we can be a little more aggressive with them with the rest they’ve had.”
It was the worst game of the season at the worst time of the season against the worst possible opponent. Yet, when I asked Jose Martinez if frustration was the proper word – because it all sure seemed frustrating – he said, “I don’t think it’s frustration, I think it’s just baseball."
Instead, Shildt has gone to an assortment of bullpenners who have given up 17 runs (12 earned) in 17 2/3 innings over the four-game slide, which has dropped them one game behind the Dodgers in the wild-card derby and also one game behind Colorado, pending its late game with San Francisco.
The Dodgers temporarily caught the Rockies for first place in the NL Western Division and could put Colorado into the wild-card race with the Cardinals if they take a series from the Rockies beginning Monday in Los Angeles.
Since Mayers came back from the disabled list (shoulder strain), the righthander has permitted seven hits and five runs in 1 2/3 innings. Webb has given up two runs over one official inning in the past two games and has been roughed up by the Dodgers for nine runs in six innings this season, some of that coming with San Diego. Dominic Leone, who was touched up for two runs in the sixth, has been cuffed for six runs over his last three innings over five games. And Weaver’s numbers for his last two outings have been abominable. He has been trashed for 11 runs (seven earned) in his last three innings, including two home runs.
Gant, presented with the lead on Wisdom’s blast, couldn’t escape the fifth, loading the bases with one out on a single by Justin Turner and back-to-back walks.
“Disappointing,” he said. “You can’t walk those guys. “You’ve got to ... bear down harder than that. You can’t be walking those guys in that situation.”
Webb, who was holding lefthanded hitters to a .130 average (three for 23), allowed a full-count single to the lefthanded-hitting Bellinger, which restored the lead to the Dodgers at 5-4.
The southpaw had fallen behind in the count at 3-0 before rallying. “I think (the pitch) got a little too much of the plate,” Webb said.
“In that situation, you can’t walk him, but you’ve just got to make a little better pitch. The key there is not get in the hole. It’s really hard with that quality of hitter to pitch behind. He knows you’ve got to come at him.”
Exit Webb for Mayers and enter Puig, who fired off a laser shot to left. The Dodgers have homered in an LA Dodgers record 23 consecutive games.
As bad as the Cardinals’ middle relief has been lately, the starters haven’t helped.
In the four-game skid, only Jack Flaherty made it into the sixth inning, with Gant lasting 4 1/3 innings. Asked how he felt about that outing, Gant said, “You never feel good about losing, so not great.”
Saturday’s moundsmen, besides permitting a season high in runs, gave up 16 hits and yielded 10 walks. Of that latter figure, Shildt said, “That is not a recipe for winning baseball.”
As for Puig, who struck out 18 times in 34 at-bats in a couple of playoff series with the Cardinals, Shildt offered tribute where tribute was due.
“Listen, the guy hits five home runs in two games, he’s got to get some credit, right? Clearly, we could have made some better pitches with a better result, but the guy’s locked in right now,” Shildt said.
The Cardinals were 22-6 in August in the midst of winning 10 consecutive series. They are 5-9 in September and already have lost three series this month.
“We went on a stretch that was historic,” Shildt said. “And we have a couple of games that don’t go our way and everybody’s like, ‘How do you react?’
“Just play. That’s how we put that streak together. We’re not far removed from that.”
Shildt pointed out that the Cardinals hadn’t been routed like this since a 9-1 loss on Aug. 25 at Colorado, although he said preferred to lose close games rather than blowouts.
“It doesn’t taste great,” he said. “But we’ll move on from it.”
The Cardinals, who were three games ahead of the Dodgers after Tuesday’s games, may yet turn this around, but the schedule isn’t necessarily in their favor. After the conclusion of the set with Los Angeles on Sunday, the Cardinals go to Atlanta to meet one of the hottest teams in the league, the Eastern Division-leading Braves. After a visit from San Francisco, the Cardinals will host the wild-card-leading Milwaukee Brewers for three games here and then go to Chicago to play the Central Division-leading Cubs.
