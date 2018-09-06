WASHINGTON – At some point during the game, as a runaway score started to tighten and once again force the Cardinals to road-test their bullpen, Carlos Martinez assured manager Mike Shildt and the staff that, if needed, he would relish the ninth inning.
The team’s opening-day starter is the latest to get a look as autumn’s closer.
“I was ready for everything,” Martinez said.
For the third time in three games at Washington, the Cardinals turned to a third different reliever for a save situation, asking Martinez to handle two innings on the way to a 7-6 victory Wednesday at Nationals Park. Martinez struck out four, including two of the final three batters he faced in the ninth inning with the tying run in scoring position. Two days after Bud Norris lost his footing in the ninth and 24 hours after rookie Jordan Hicks got his sixth save, the Cardinals brought their presumptive ace in for his first save since 2014 and his first turn as preventative closer.
Throughout the week, manager Mike Shildt has referred to his late-inning equation as “fluid,” changing dynamics from one day to the next. Martinez offered mercury.
Inheriting a one-run lead for the eighth inning, Martinez got Bryce Harper looking at an 87-mph off-speed called strike to end the eighth. The first two runners of the ninth reached base (one on an error) before Martinez elevated to his 97 mph, 98 mph fastballs to get two of the final three batters swinging. Still committed to using Norris in “a high-leverage spot,” as Shildt has said, the Cardinals are taking their uncertainty in the ninth and throwing numbers at it until a solution sticks.
“The reality is if you look at earlier in the year we had Jordan and Bud, and we had Jordan and Bud,” Shildt said. “And now we have Carlos, and Dakota (Hudson), and (Dominic) Leone, and hopefully Mike Mayers is back around the corner. (Chasen) Shreve has done a nice job. (Brett) Cecil has done a nice job. Having that flexibility.”
Even with the answer Martinez offered, the game left the Cardinals with a lingering question as they won their 11th series in their past 12. In the eighth inning, Yadier Molina tried to sneak a base, and on the way he felt a grip in his left hamstring. Shildt said the team had to trust Molina’s “instincts” on the attempted steal. He was tagged out easily, and as the glove came down Molina’s hand went to his hamstring. The Cardinals’ bedrock backstop was removed from the game with tightness and soreness in his left hamstring. He assured Shildt that he was fine after the game.
The Cardinals will have Molina undergo additional exams Thursday or Friday in Detroit to determine the severity of what was initially diagnosed as a “mild” injury.
“You’re talking about one tough hombre,” Shildt said.
It took seven pitches into the game for the Cardinals to take a lead. Matt Adams, just weeks removed from being the Nationals’ lefthanded power threat, tagged a pitch from former teammate Tanner Roark for a three-run homer. He started using new all-black Rawlings bats Wednesday, and stayed with them after that swing. Four innings later for his 20th homer of the season, Adam launched another first-pitch bolt — and this one sailed into the upper deck of the right-field seats. The ball landed one level lower than the section where the Nationals put a red seat for any homer hit there. Adams had to settle for history with a little more esoteric twist.
According to Baseball-Reference.com’s tabulations, Adams’ first homer of the season for the Cardinals was the 300,000th in MLB history.
“I would have thought there had been way more,” Adams said. “Especially all the years that McGwire and Sosa went at it.”
The Cardinals had a 5-0 lead after the second inning and Jose Martinez’s second base hit of the game. Matt Carpenter had two runs scored before Roark (8-15) was able to get a sixth out. The Cardinals held their lead at five runs as starter Miles Mikolas dodged persistent raindrops from the Nats’ offense. When last he came to appear at Nationals Park, Mikolas got as far as the All-Star hotel and then had to bolt for Florida for the birth of he and his wife’s twins. Born early, the infants have been out of NICU for several weeks, and Mikolas has talked about pitching with a “fan club from afar.” He got his day in Washington and kept his side of the line score blank until the fifth inning.
The Nats didn’t get their first run off Mikolas (14-4) until their seventh hit. He would allow 12 hits in 6 2/3 innings, but two of the four runs he allowed came after he left the game.
Mikolas’ ability to get the Cardinals two outs into the seventh shifted Shildt’s plans for how to handle the ninth. He did not want to tax Hudson with a full inning, so the one orphan out meant Hudson could handle the seventh and not Martinez. Hudson encountered some turbulence when Ryan Zimmerman tagged a three-run double, but he steadied the inning with help from a running catch by Harrison Bader. That freed up Martinez for the final two innings and allowed Norris another break and kept Hicks, as planned, hands-off. Martinez has sought the chance to be a one-inning, lightning bolt out of the bullpen this season because he feels he can avoid the injuries that muddied his year as a starter.
As a reliever, he has continued to oscillate from the 91-92 mph fastball to revving up for the high-octane 97-98 mph, when necessary.
“Sometimes I need to throw my hardest,” Martinez said. “I need to throw my best pitch. … Whatever situation they’re going to put me in, I have to be up.”
Of the nine batters Martinez faced Wednesday six hit with the tying run on base. The righthander had the starter’s stuff at his fingertips so he could freeze Harper to end the eighth, and he could follow an infield error with a strike out of Zimmerman.
Shildt has not crowned any reliever as his closer.
It’s a “fair question,” he said, but one without an answer.
He’d rather it be multiple choice.
“You saw a guy who looked pretty good in the ninth,” Shildt said. “Who is fresh? Who has the best matchups based on situation? I think that’s who you’ll see. It’s a flexible thing. The good news is every guy in that bullpen embraces that.”
