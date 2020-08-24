Carlson rides learning curve

Only 34% of the pitches Carlson had seen entering Sunday’s game were fastballs — either sinkers, cutters, or four-seamers. One-fifth of the pitches he’s seen are four-seam fastballs, according to FanGraphs.com. Two out of every three pitches are off-speed. More than a fourth of the pitches are changeups. It’s an approach he saw from pitchers in the claustrophobic Texas League as he faced teams for a fifth, sixth, 10th, 12th time.

“It’s definitely been a little surprising to start,” Carlson said. “Down in the levels before, I’ve (been) pitched to similarly. It’s kind of been the trend. I wasn’t aware of how it would be up here. I’m starting to realize that’s the case. Understand what I can handle and what I can’t. Sometimes you have a feeling that a good pitch is coming and then you kind of chase because you know you can hit it.”

Carlson said veterans like Paul Goldschmidt and Brad Miller have been filling his ears with encouragement and confidence and also suggestions on how to ignore the results, focus on the “process.” Dismiss the nice catch in left, focus on the line drive he hit there.

“It’s coming,” he recalled them saying.

As predictable as an off-speed pitch.