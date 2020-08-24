Carlson rides learning curve

Before he turned on a slider and launched it out of the ballpark for his first big-league homer, St. Louis Cardinals rookie Dylan Carlson, wise to how pitchers are testing him, took three sliders in the same at-bat, all with the same judicious disinterest, all three for balls.
Now it’s time to see how opponents adjust.
In his first eight days in the majors, Carlson has seen few fastballs, little luck, and, as a result, less production than expected from the team’s top prospect and sudden everyday outfielder. He brought a .114 average into Sunday’s start in right field, and yet left with two hits, his first career homer, a souvenir baseball, and a message for other teams watching. He can hit the off-speed stuff, too. Carlson described himself as “fired up.” Relaxed might also work.
“That was a big swing,” manager Mike Shildt said of Carlson’s seventh-inning homer in a 6-2 victory against the Reds. “Has to make him breathe a little bit, even though I don’t think he was pressing. But still, it’s got to make you feel good to take that next step — hit a ball out of the ballpark late in a game.”
Carlson, 22, made his debut and got his first hit in the halves of a doubleheader a week ago on the south side of Chicago. He’s started all but one of the Cardinals’ 12 games since returning from quarantine, and the one he didn’t start he ended as a pinch-hitter. All of those at-bats (39) in a condensed time has given him an eyeful of how teams are approaching. The days of daring a rookie to hit a fastball are over. He’s getting soft-serve.
Only 34% of the pitches Carlson had seen entering Sunday’s game were fastballs — either sinkers, cutters, or four-seamers. One-fifth of the pitches he’s seen are four-seam fastballs, according to FanGraphs.com. Two out of every three pitches are off-speed. More than a fourth of the pitches are changeups. It’s an approach he saw from pitchers in the claustrophobic Texas League as he faced teams for a fifth, sixth, 10th, 12th time.
“It’s definitely been a little surprising to start,” Carlson said. “Down in the levels before, I’ve (been) pitched to similarly. It’s kind of been the trend. I wasn’t aware of how it would be up here. I’m starting to realize that’s the case. Understand what I can handle and what I can’t. Sometimes you have a feeling that a good pitch is coming and then you kind of chase because you know you can hit it.”
Carlson said veterans like Paul Goldschmidt and Brad Miller have been filling his ears with encouragement and confidence and also suggestions on how to ignore the results, focus on the “process.” Dismiss the nice catch in left, focus on the line drive he hit there.
“It’s coming,” he recalled them saying.
As predictable as an off-speed pitch.
Before facing Reds reliever Nate Jones in the seventh, Carlson already had a single — on a 97-mph fastball. He saw five changeups in his next at-bat before nudging one back to the mound for a groundout. In the seventh, Jones got ahead with two sinkers. Carlson didn’t bite on two sliders, fouled off a sinker, and then took the pitch that setup the homer. It was a slider away — tempting but not a strike. The next one was, and Carlson lifted it to right field, where it ricocheted into the Cardinals’ bullpen for easy retrieval.
“It’s been a lot of learning,” Carlson said. “A lot of trusting. Just sticking to the process and grinding. Just believing in myself.”
