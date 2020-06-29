Carlson will be in Cardinals' camp but Mozeliak says he still wants to see O'Neill, Thomas

As for holding off on announcing the Springfield invitees, Mozeliak said he would prefer to wait to see how the COVID-19 testing goes this week for the 44 players at Busch. He said he knew of no positive tests to date for Cardinals players and staff but, if there were some, then prospects that would have been at Springfield might have to be moved here.

Mozeliak reiterated that there will be plenty of adjustments that need to be made by all for these three weeks and, really, for the season.

“Everybody involved is going to have to realize that things have changed,” Mozeliak said. “Interaction and how you work on the field, how you get dressed in the clubhouse to how to eat ... all these things are going to be different.

“The people who adapt and adjust quickly will most likely be the most successful. We’re all sort of day to day at this point because there’s a lot of unknowns.

“I do feel that at some level you do have to think about the future and how to plan for it. (Manager) Mike Shildt understands that we need a day-to-day schedule that is about preparing for a 60-game season but there’s also that higher-level view making sure people are healthy and safe.”