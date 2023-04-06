The spring competition for the St. Louis Cardinals’ starting center field job that closed as opening day neared reopened once again Wednesday.

After Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was critical of Tyler O’Neill’s base running in the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s ballgame against Atlanta, Marmol felt like O’Neill’s effort to beat a throw at home plate was not what he expects from his club.

“There is a standard, and it’s here,” Marmol said. “You meet it, you play. You don’t meet it, you don’t play.”

“There’s going to be a style of play that we are known for. And it’s going to involve effort, and it’s going to involve being relentless,” Marmol later said Wednesday morning. “It’s going to involve being smart. And we’re going to keep guys to that because that’s how you sustain being good for a long time. There’s a lot of good players in the clubhouse and down below. And I love competition. And the last thing you want to do when you’re in a competition is open up a window.”

O’Neill was left out of Wednesday’s starting lineup but came in to pinch-hit in the eighth inning and remained in the game to play left field. The outfielder cited it was a scheduled off day for him and said he did not feel like he lacked hustle on the play that ended with him getting thrown out at home.

“Giving it my best effort every time,” O’Neill said. “I got up through the minor leagues and into the big leagues by playing hard and playing scrappy — that’s who I am. That’s my character. And I don’t ever want anyone to take that away from me.”

When asked if O’Neill’s base running played a part in the starting lineup decision, all Marmol responded with was that “Dylan Carlson is in center field today.”

While O’Neill and outfielder Lars Nootbaar, who has been sidelined with a thumb injury since March 31, both left Cardinals camp to compete in the World Baseball Classic, Carlson remained and played in 18 Grapefruit League games. Carlson, 24, played nine of those games in center field and got 49 innings in at the position.

At the plate, the switch-hitter batted .275 with an .841 OPS, three homers, and drove in 18 runs in 51 at-bats. Marmol said Carlson demonstrated “progress” after he finished the 2022 season batting .236 with a .696 OPS for 128 games but was left out of the opening day starting outfield with Nootbaar in left, O’Neill in center, and rookie Jordan Walker in right.

“Did I want to see (O’Neill) and (Nootbaar) with Walker making the club be the three that you run with and see what you got? Yeah,” Marmol said. “And it puts Carlson on the outside getting less at-bats than you probably would have liked initially. But it’s a long season, and there’s a lot of opportunity, a lot of competition.”

Prior to Wednesday, Carlson had been limited to 14 innings in center field in five games to start the season and just nine at-bats as a whole. In his first starting opportunity at the job, Carlson made a sliding backhanded catch on a ball hit to the right-center field gap from Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies in the fifth inning. He added a double to his day in his at-bat in the ninth inning.

“He’s (Carlson) been a pro. He really has,” Marmol said pregame. “He’s just ready for whatever you call him to do. I got zero issues with the way he’s handled the situation. It’s not ideal for him. And he has stayed ready regardless of if he’s in the lineup if he’s coming in late if we need to defensively replace. He’s just ready.”

Wainwright, Nootbaar injury updates

Adam Wainwright will not go on the Cardinals’ road trip to Milwaukee as he will throw an intensive bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Thursday as he continues to work back from a groin injury. If all goes well, he will get two days off after Thursday and throw another bullpen session Sunday. How he comes out of the sessions could then determine when he goes on a rehab assignment.

The Cardinals have not yet determined if Nootbaar will require a rehab assignment after being placed on the injured list.

Walker belts first homer

St. Louis’ 20-year-old rookie Jordan Walker hit a solo home run in the seventh inning Wednesday. It made him the youngest Cardinal to homer since left-hander Rick Ankiel did so on April 26, 2000, and the youngest position player since Garry Templeton (Sept. 9, 1976) to do so.

Cardinals affiliate rosters announced

The Cardinals revealed the rosters for their Class AA Springfield, Class High-A Peoria, and Class Low-A Palm Beach affiliates. Springfield’s rotation will be led by 2021 first-round pick Michael McGreevy.

Peoria’s pitching staff includes Tink Hence, a 2020 draft pick and one of the rising prospects in the Cardinals’ system, and 2022 first-round pick Cooper Hjerpe.

Palm Beach’s roster is highlighted by a trio of 19-year-olds in catcher Leonardo Bernal and outfielder Joshua Baez and Won-Bin Cho.