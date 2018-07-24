Cardinals Cubs Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter watches his home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photo

CINCINNATI — About two months after his average and his production were at one of the lowest points of his career, Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter walked to the plate Monday as the National League player of the week and the league’s leader in a catch-all metric, Wins Above Replacement.

It’s a measure that attempts to capture a most valuable player.

Fresh from his six-homer series at Wrigley Field and the new league leader in homers, Carpenter took over the WAR lead among position players on Fangraphs with a 4.2, just ahead of Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman. He added to his lead with a single and double in his first three at-bats Monday.

Carpenter won the player of the week award, his third, after hitting .529 (nine for 17) with eight runs, 10 RBIs and two doubles. In the past week, he had a 1.706 slugging percentage, and on Friday tied a club record with 16 total bases and set one with five extra-base hits.

Since May 16, Carpenter leads the majors with a 1.192 OPS, 22 homers, 24 doubles, 46 extra-base hits and 53 runs. He’s raised his average from .140 to .277, his slugging from .272 to .589.

“Looking back, Carp has been an MVP-caliber player in this league, (so) not overly surprising that he’s putting together a year that would merit that or look like that,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “Now, is it surprising based on his start? Maybe to the general public, but I don’t think necessarily to anybody in the clubhouse because we know his ability, we know his history.”

As the player of the week, Carpenter receives a watch with the NL logo.

