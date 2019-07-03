SEATTLE — The extended and unplanned absence of leadoff hitter Matt Carpenter until after the All-Star break frees manager Mike Shildt to audition other options at what’s become one of the least productive spots in the Cardinals’ lineup.
“It’s going to be an opportunity for somebody over the next six days, that’s for sure,” Shildt said. “If somebody takes it and runs with it we can’t, we won’t ignore it.”
After getting what the manager called “a break” from starting last weekend in San Diego, Carpenter went on the injured list Tuesday because of lower back spasms, a problem that seized on him Monday as he continued to fight a stomach virus. Carpenter was too ill to move much Sunday morning, and the team hooked him to an I.V. to restore his fluids. By Monday, in Seattle, he had lost strength, lost some weight, and his back froze when he tried to return to activities.
Rather than wait until maybe he would be well enough to play this weekend in San Francisco, the Cardinals placed Carpenter on the 10-day IL. He’ll be eligible to return to the active roster after next week’s All-Star break. Reliever John Brebbia returned from paternity leave to take Carpenter’s spot on the roster.
Carpenter’s spot in the lineup is up for grabs.
With lefty Wade LeBlanc expected to pitch a lot Tuesday for the Mariners, Shildt started righthanded-hitter Yairo Munoz at leadoff and third base. Munoz had a key two-run single and three times on base Sunday. Then on Tuesday he belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to tie the game 4-4 but the Cards lost 5-4 to the Mariners.
Rookie Tommy Edman, a switch-hitter, also had time leading off during Carpenter’s recent absence.
Entering Tuesday's game, the Cardinals had the only leadoff spot in baseball that had hit less than .200, at .196, this season. And the .299 on-base percentage from that spot in the order was the fourth-lowest in the majors. For a spot in the lineup that is guaranteed to come up at least as often as every other one, that is problematic and it has compounded the inconsistency of the offense.
Edman struck out three times at leadoff on Sunday, and the day before he hit a leadoff home run in his native San Diego. Even halfway through the season, Shildt has insisted on patience when it comes to lineup changes, but they also want a pulse from leadoff.
Carpenter has said he’ll hit wherever as he searches for his swing. But first, health.
“The body is in recovery mode,” he said. “Trying to catch back up.”
The Cardinals’ third baseman started feeling ill Saturday night and had difficulty eating. On Tuesday, at T-Mobile Park, he said he still didn’t have much of an appetite but was able to keep fluids down. Dehydration might have contributed to his back soreness. Carpenter planned a return to St. Louis on Wednesday and as he regains weight and strength will be able to work out and hit at Busch Stadium.
Outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who suffered a broken hand Friday, already is in St. Louis, turning two key positions in the lineup — leadoff and Ozuna’s cleanup spot — over to others for the final week of the first half.
Tyler O’Neill has subbed in for Ozuna in left.
“We’ve got six games left vs. teams that are at the bottom of the league, that if we’re who we say we are, we should be able to handle it,” Carpenter said before Tuesday's contest. “Tyler and Tommy are good players. Should be able to fill that void. I’ve got a lot of faith in them. I think our club, in general, should be fine. I’ll be back first day after the All-Star break. Marcell will be back soon. Hopefully we can hit the ground running.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.