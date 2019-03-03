JUPITER, Fla. – Matt Carpenter did what he does as a leadoff man for the Cardinals. He walked and scored a run in the first, even stealing a base in the process. And he homered his next time up in the second on Sunday.
Tyler O’Neill did what he has been doing all spring. He hit his third homer, a long, two-run shot. But the Cardinals, who led 4-0 and 6-5, lost to the New York Mets 10-8 in exhibition baseball.
Starter Daniel Ponce de Leon, after two scoreless innings, and Dakota Hudson, after one spotless frame, weakened in their final innings. Ponce de Leon allowed three runs in the third and Hudson two in the fifth.
John Brebbia got out of the fifth and had a good sixth before he, too, faltered in the seventh and reliever Giovanny Gallegos allowed a tiebreaking, three-run homer to the Mets’ Dominic Smith. Gallegos also tossed a solo homer to light-hitting Adeiny Hechavarria, giving him three home runs allowed in his first 3 2/3 innings this spring.
Edmundo Sosa tripled and singled as a Cardinals reserve. And Scott Hurst, a minor leaguer called over to play late in the game, tripled in the ninth. He had homered in a similar situation on Friday.
"You'll see him again," said manager Mike Shildt.
Matt Wieters’ first at-bat as a Cardinal ended in a called third strike. Serving as the designated hitter after Dexter Fowler, who had one hit, left the game, Wieters reached on an error in his second at-bat.
Shildt said newly-signed Wieters would get his first start on Monday in Lakeland against Detroit, catching Adam Wainwright.
Dabo Swinney, coach of the national champion Clemson football team and a former baseball player in high school, took batting practice from both sides of the plate before the game. "Better from the right side, for sure," said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt.
Carpenter had loaded Swinney his bat for BP and then used it to hit the homer, his second of the spring. "Maybe that's Wonder Boy," cracked Shildt, referring to Roy Hobbs' bat in "The Natural.''
Swinney had addressed the Cardinals team beforehand, earning a long, loud ovation. At one point in a 45-minute speech, he told Shildt, "Coach, I know we're on schedule. I got it.'''
Then, the players reminded Swinney that Shildt no longer is a coach but the manager. "What do I call you, anyway?" asked Swinney.
"Skipper," was the players' unanimous response.
The Cardinals gave Swinney a No. 88 Cardinals spring jersey in honor of his college football number at Alabama. "You're not making the club with that number," a player told Swinney.
MUNOZ FEARED WRIST WAS BROKEN
Cardinals utilityman Yairo Munoz feared the worst when he was hit on the outside of his left wrist by a pitch on Saturday. He thought the wrist was broken.
But X-rays taken later Saturday came back negative and Munoz thought Sunday he would be out only a couple of days.
“When I saw the X-rays were negative, I just thanked God for giving me the opportunity to keep working hard,” said Munoz, through an interpreter.
Zac Gallen, a former Cardinals farmhand who was pitching for Miami, hit Munoz with a two-strike pitch. “I didn’t have any time to react,” said Munoz. “I just tried to back off and the ball hit me. I didn’t have a chance.
“It was a fast pitch, so I thought it was broken, for sure.”
Munoz, so far, still is listed on the travel schedule for the Cardinals’ three-game trip to western Florida beginning Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.