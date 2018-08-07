MIAMI (AP) — Streaking Matt Carpenter hit his 30th home run, a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Carpenter connected for the fourth time in five games and increased his career high for home runs. He also extended his streak of reaching base safely to 26 games, the longest active string in the majors.
Carpenter, who has won two of the last three NL Player of the Week awards, sent a shot off Elieser Hernandez (2-6) into the Cardinals bullpen in right field. Several St. Louis relievers celebrated with their arms in the air.
Paul DeJong hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 12. Marcell Ozuna had a pair of hits and is 5 for 8 in his first two games at Marlins Park since being traded by Miami to St. Louis in the offseason.
Miles Mikolas (12-3) pitched seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits.
Dakota Hudson pitched the eighth for St. Louis and was aided by an impressive defensive play when center fielder Harrison Bader charged in and made a diving catch to take a hit away from Martin Prado. Bud Norris worked around a walk and a wild pitch in the ninth for his 22nd save in 25 chances.
Pablo Lopez allowed two runs in seven innings, and Derek Dietrich had three hits for the Marlins, who have lost seven of eight.
Justin Bour hit an RBI single in the Miami first after Dietrich led off with a hit. JT Riddle tripled to begin the fifth and scored on a single by Miguel Rojas.
BARRACLOUGH NO LONGER THE CLOSER
After being removed in the ninth of Monday's win, Marlins manager Don Mattingly announced before the game that struggling reliever Kyle Barraclough will no longer be the team's closer. Barraclough has blown his last three save opportunities and has a 23.14 ERA in his previous six outings.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow) threw a bullpen session of about 40 pitches. "Positive, I got just initial feedback that his bullpen went well today," interim manager Mike Shildt said. "He's going up to the complex in Jupiter and getting some more work and see where it goes, but he's very optimistic and is taking steps in the right direction."
UP NEXT
Cardinals: RHP John Gant (3-4, 4.12 ERA) is slated to start Wednesday's series finale and will be looking to bounce back after allowing six runs in four innings at Pittsburgh in his last start.
Marlins: RHP Trevor Richards (3-6, 3.92) is 1-1 with a 0.76 ERA in his last four starts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.