"Carter Corcino has been an active member of FBLA for two years. During that time he has contributed greatly by not only attending meetings, but by attending state conferences and participating in contests and events of which he has placed both years in areas of Accounting, Marketing, and Hospitality Management. It is very evident he has been taught great manners in that he has an excellent rapport with his peers, gets to know other new students at conferences, is respectful and kind to others in listening to opinions and offering his own, and is always offering to assist in any situation - big or small. Whether in a business suit or casual wear, Carter presents himself well. He puts his full effort into the task at hand, has fun within a group and invites and accepts others to join in, is very intelligent, and keeps his mind working all the time which shows in his academic performance. A quality student like Carter will be missed but I wish him the best in his future endeavors."