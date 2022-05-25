Cats fall in district soccer championship

A historic season for the Fredericktown High School girls soccer program came to an end on Tuesday, in Perryville. The Blackcats reached their first district championship, but lost 2-0 to the Perryville Pirates.

“I think the fact that we were playing in our first ever district championship showed early in the game,” Fredericktown coach DJ McFadden said. “Perryville has been there before and that experience and composure showed from the opening kickoff. I think nerves got the better of us early on and they were able to put a couple of goals on us in the first half.”

The Pirates got on the board early in the first, when junior forward Carlie Holdman fired a shot past Cats’ goalkeeper Amelia Miller just 4:46 into the match.

Fredericktown (17-4-1) had its best scoring chance on a long shot by Alivia Buxton in the 17th minute. Perryville sophomore keeper Brooklyn Moll was able to make the stop.

Holdman scored again in the 26th minute to give the Pirates their 2-0 advantage.

“In the second half, we settled down and played more under control,” McFadden said. “We had several good scoring opportunities but just couldn't find the back of the net.

Both keepers made some big stops in a physical, scoreless second half.

“It was a heartbreaking loss, there's no doubt about that,” McFadden said. “You got to give it to Perryville. They played extremely well. I truly think we are two of the top teams in the state for Class 2. It's unfortunate that we are in the same district.

“I'm extremely proud of our girls and the heart they displayed in the game tonight. They never stopped fighting. They had a great season, one of the best we've ever had. They accomplished almost every goal that they set for themselves at the beginning of the year, broke a lot of records, and improved dramatically from the start of the season to the end. I wish we could've added a district championship to our résumé, but it just wasn't in the cards.”

