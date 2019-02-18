Cardinals Cecil

Cardinals pitcher Brett Cecil throws during the first official workout day at Cardinals spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.

JUPITER, Fla. — Lefthander Brett Cecil was the first Cardinals’ pitcher to face hitters Monday. He didn’t throw many strikes, perhaps two out of 15 or so pitches in his stint, but he became ill while he was warming up and didn’t feel any better when he started facing Yadier Molina, his first hitter.

Cecil wasn’t missing by much, and he isn’t that sick, but he did fall victim to a hot, humid day.

“About halfway through warming up, I started to feel nauseous,” said Cecil. “I dry-heaved a couple of times in the bullpen, walked around a little bit and felt better. But I got up to the game mound and the first one I threw I started feeling nauseous again. I got through whatever I could get through.

“I used all the eight minutes maybe throwing 15 pitches. I was happy. The misses were mostly down. But I already had warmed up and I wanted to get a little something out of it. ”

Cecil went on a new diet in the offseason and lost 42 pounds. Afterward, he was tested for hydration levels, which Cecil said were good, but he was low on sodium, which he said he had been avoiding in foods for a while.

“I need to replenish my sodium,” he said. “They gave me a bag of (potato) chips, which I was pretty happy about.

Manager Mike Shildt, who observed Cecil’s outing, said, “I wouldn’t throw many strikes if I was sick.”

Not many hitters took swings at the pitchers Monday, but Kolten Wong hit a ball over the fence and Marcell Ozuna sent a liner up the middle. Mostly, hitters were tracking balls against pitchers and swinging against coaches.

Most of the Cardinals’ prospective starting pitchers will face hitters on Tuesday, including Carlos Martinez, Michael Wacha, Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Alex Reyes and Miles Mikolas; top relievers Jordan Hicks and Andrew Miller also are slated.

Before the players hit the field, they were addressed in a clubhouse meeting by chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, general manager Michael Girsch and Schildt, among other staffers.

