With lefthanded hitters looming in the seventh inning Tuesday night and Chasen Shreve’s spot in the order coming up, the Cardinals turned to the reliever, who spent most of the season in the American League, and asked if he could bunt. He nodded. What else could he do?
Shreve grabbed someone else’s helmet and borrowed John Gant’s bat and hopped onto the field to do something he rarely has done but that the team needed.
That could also describe his next role, lefty neutralizer.
The return of Brett Cecil from the disabled list to the active roster Wednesday reset the Cardinals’ lefty options and left them without a true specialist, just as Milwaukee’s lefty-dotted lineup is set to arrive. Cecil, who had been out with a foot injury, and Shreve are both lefties with reverse splits — that is, they have greater success against righthanded batters. But one of the reasons Shreve hit for himself Tuesday was to face a run of lefties. He retired three of the four, striking out two.
“I think they’ll get opportunities against lefties for sure,” manager Mike Shildt said. “That will be an inclination.”
Cecil, 32, threw four scoreless innings on his rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis, and he returned to the majors, in part, because players can dictate when they’re ready. To make room on the roster, the Cardinals optioned lefty Tyler Webb to the Redbirds. Webb did not allow a run in 7 2/3 innings, and he’s set for a Sept. 1 return, unless needed earlier.
Cecil has struggled to find a footing and a role in the majors since signing before the 2017 season, and this year 47 of the 113 batters he faced reached base.
Lefthanded batters have a .690 OPS against him, and in 42 at-bats they’ve struck out only seven times. Shreve offers a contrast, beneath the surface stat.
The lefty, acquired from the Yankees at the trade deadline, has allowed lefthanded batters a .574 slugging percentage and a .930 OPS. That is inflated by the four homers allowed, 10 extra-base hits, and the ballparks of the American League East. However, Shreve has also struck out 22 of the 73 lefthanded batters he’s faced. The past three years, he’s struck out a third of the lefthanded batters he’s faced.
Lefty specialists have been marginalized in the game even as bullpen use has been popularized as more lefties expand to setup roles. Defensive shifts are the new specialists.
“I don’t welcome (a lefty specialist role) just because I can get righties out maybe even better than I can get lefties out,” Shreve said. “But it’s a job I’m willing to do. Whatever they need me to do. I think having my split is big for lefties because think a lot of left-left matchups is fastball-slider. They’re always looking out over the plate and when they see in they’re thinking fastball. I can throw that splitter down and it’s a big swing-and-miss pitch for me.”
Shreve saw that Tuesday as rookie Juan Soto, a lefthanded hitter, readied to cover the breaking ball over the outside edge and froze on the split-finger in. Soto was one of 13 lefthanded batters Shreve has faced for the Cardinals as his role has evolved.
In his scoreless work that night, Shreve faced Soto, Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, and Matt Adams – the Nats’ four keystone lefthanded hitters – and there are more looming this weekend. The Brewers’ lineup hinges on Christian Yelich, a lefthanded batter with a .338 average and a .546 slugging percentage against lefties. His lefthanded-hitting teammates Mike Moustakas, Travis Shaw, and Eric Thames all have far less success against same-sided pitchers. Shaw has struck out 21 times in 96 at-bats vs. lefties and has a .219 average, while Moustakas has a .301 on-base percentage vs. lefties and Thomas a .259 on-base percentage.
With Tyler Lyons’ slider and Webb’s cutter at Class AAA, the Cardinals have Cecil’s curveball and Shreve’s split and mix in the middle innings.
“It’s a different look, that’s right,” Shildt said. “It’s a different look we can give.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.