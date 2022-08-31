Chair Yoga at library

Can’t find time to exercise? Chair Yoga is perfect for the young, old, and those spending long periods at desks.

Local yogi Anna-Marie Beard will be at Ozark Regional Library to teach a class that will gently increase range of motion. It’s recommended for all ability levels. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver prior to class. For any questions about this program, please call 573-546-2615.

The program will be held at:

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, at 11 a.m., Sept. 23

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, 11 .m., Oct. 20

Watch for announcements about additional programs at ozarkregional.org or visit Ozark Regional Library System on Facebook or Instagram.