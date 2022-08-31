 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chair Yoga at library

  • 0
Chair Yoga
Provided by ORL

Can’t find time to exercise? Chair Yoga is perfect for the young, old, and those spending long periods at desks.

Local yogi Anna-Marie Beard will be at Ozark Regional Library to teach a class that will gently increase range of motion. It’s recommended for all ability levels. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver prior to class. For any questions about this program, please call 573-546-2615.

The program will be held at:

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, at 11 a.m., Sept. 23

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, 11 .m., Oct. 20

Watch for announcements about additional programs at ozarkregional.org or visit Ozark Regional Library System on Facebook or Instagram.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four injured in area crashes

Four injured in area crashes

Three accidents involving area residents were reported Thursday night into Friday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News