Changes galore as Mizzou resumes season at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Missouri football season unlike any other continues to wind its way through sudden twists and turns.

When the Tigers (2-3) kick off Saturday at South Carolina (2-5) — if the Tigers kick off Saturday — it will be their first game in three weeks. That will be MU’s longest layoff between regular-season games since college football suspended games for a week after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

The changes don’t stop there: It also will mark the first time coach Eli Drinkwitz’s team is favored to win this season. The Tigers were a 6-point favorite on Monday night.

The changes are more dramatic for the Gamecocks. Across the sideline at Williams-Brice Stadium will be someone other than Will Muschamp, now the team’s former coach. South Carolina fired him Sunday night after a third straight defensive disaster for the Gamecocks (2-5).

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will finish the season as South Carolina’s interim head coach. Muschamp, jettisoned midway through his fifth year, just like he was in his fourth year at Florida, was 28-30 at South Carolina but 3-1 against Mizzou.