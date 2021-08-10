Chaumette Vineyard holds car show Saturday

Corvettes, Camaros and Collectibles in the Vineyard will be held Saturday at Chaumette Vineyard in Ste. Genevieve County.

The event is a fundraiser for PRISMS, or Parents and Researchers Interested in Smith-Magenis Syndrome, a developmental disorder with various symptoms likely caused by a missing chromosome.

The show will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a silent auction from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will also be 50/50 drawings and door prizes. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the winery. No outside food or drink.

Vehicles displayed will have a fee of $25 for early sign up by Thursday or $30 afterward.

“Best of the Vineyard” awards will be held at 2:45 p.m.

To RSVP, tnrluebcke@charter.net, call 573-218-9051 or Rich Luebcke at 636-875-0052 by Thursday. Fees are tax deductible. Checks can be mailed to Theresa Luebcke, 1909 McCormick Dr. Farmington, MO 63640.

Meal reservations can be made at Chaumette Winery, 24345 Route WW, Ste. Genevieve, 573-747-1000.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.