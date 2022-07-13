Chautauqua returns to big tent after three year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Big River Chautauqua is back. Organizers this year have come up with a theme that speaks to the volatility of recent years: “The Times They Are A-Changin.’”

The free performances will be held starting at 7:30 p.m. under the big tent behind Bonne Terre City Hall beginning Thursday, July 14 and continuing through Saturday, July 16. Concessions will be available at 5:30 p.m. for the purchase of food and drinks and pre-show entertainment will take place beginning at 6 p.m. See the nightly schedule below for additional details.

It's a tradition

Since 1995, organizers in Bonne Terre have put together three nights in July under a big tent — with large fans — featuring a different scholar who takes on the persona of a famous person each night and offers an interesting interpretation of that person’s biography.

The evening begins with local performances, people enjoy sweet and savory concessions for sale and, once the lecture by the scholar-as-famous person ends, audience members get to ask the scholar questions about the celebrity they impersonated.

Why is it held in July?

“That’s when the scholars are usually available,” said Paul Williams, who has been associated with Big River Chautauqua since its beginning. “Most of them have full-time jobs at colleges and universities, so the summer months are really the only time we can get them.”

It’s usually quite hot each July, but a dedicated audience has definitely developed who wouldn’t dream of missing the annual Chautauqua.

“It’s a somewhat older crowd, and of course, it’s always hot, but they come every year, it seems,” said Betty Schaper, who has helped organize the event for years. “They’ve only once or twice been tempted to put it inside the auditorium, but they decided against it. It’s tradition to hold it under the big tent.”

Either way, dedicated audience members will attest, one soon forgets the heat and is riveted by the performances of the scholars who illuminate the lives of the historic figures they play.

The schedules for the three nights are:

Thursday

Jeremy Meier presents Robert F. Kennedy. Meier serves as the chairman of Fine and Performing Arts at Owens Community College in Northwest Ohio. He has directed 19 student productions at the school, including Shakespeare's “Twelfth Night” and “Romeo and Juliet,” as well as adapted and directed texts for the stage, including Washington Irving's “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and “American Salvage” by Bonnie Jo Campbell. In addition to his portrayal of Kennedy, Meier has created original solo performances for the Ohio Humanities on John Dillinger and Oliver Hazard Perry. In 2017, Meier was awarded a grant by Ohio Humanities to pilot the state's first Chautauqua training program for new scholars learning to develop original solo performances based on historical figures.

Concessions before Meier’s presentation begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature food by Lively Stone Tabernacle UPC, popcorn by Bonne Terre Historical Society, desserts by Ladies of St. Joseph Church in Bonne Terre, and beverages by Lively Stone Tabernacle UPC. At 6 p.m., singers Darren Thomas and Ron Allen will perform, with Meier's interpretation of Robert F. Kennedy beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Karen Vuranch presents Cass Elliott. Vuranch is well-known for other portrayals of women in history, having appeared at Bonne Terre Chautauqua several times over the last two decades. She also presents Julia Child, Edith Wharton, Pearl Buck, Clara Barton, Mother Jones, Mary Draper Ingles, Irish pirate Grace 0'Malley and Wild West outlaw Belle Star.

Vuranch has written two plays about women in history, “Coal Camp Memories” about life in the West Virginia coalfields and “Homefront” about women in World War II. She is a recently-retired college professor, having taught theatre at Concord University, a West Virginia State University. She has directed more than 30 productions. Vuranch also taught classes in Appalachian studies. She is an acclaimed storyteller and performs at more than 200 colleges, libraries, schools and conferences each year.

In addition to the performance of Cass Elliott, Karen presents a workshop on the roots of rock 'n roll. “We Will Rock You” is a workshop that discusses how rock music is uniquely American and diverse.

Concessions before Vuranch’s presentation begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature food, beverages and desserts by Lively Stone Tabernacle UPC, and popcorn by Bonne Terre Historical Society. At 6 p.m., singers Darren Thomas and Mindy Reed will perform, with Vuranch's interpretation of Mama Cass Elliot beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Sherrie Tolliver presents Rosa Parks, sponsored by the family of Joe and Marietta Layden. Tolliver is a native Clevelander whose 40-year career as an actor, writer, director, stand-up comic and history interpreter has taken her across the country and around the world. As an actor, she has performed in major productions at The Cleveland Play House, Karamu Theatre, Cleveland Public Theatre, Ensemble Theatre and the JCC Halle Theatre. She is a certified history interpreter, and as a member of the group Women In History, she has brought the stories of great American women such as Ida B. Wells, Madam C.J. Walker and Elizabeth Keckley to life for audiences of all ages. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, with a minor in African American History.

Concessions before Tolliver’s presentation begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature food, beverages and desserts by Lively Stone Tabernacle UPC, and popcorn by Bonne Terre Historical Society. At 6 p.m., singers Darren Thomas and Dave and Audra Wiant will perform, with Tolliver's interpretation of Rosa Parks beginning at 7:30 p.m.

A bit of history

The Chautauqua movement is said to have originated in 1870s western New York, near Lake Chautauqua. They evolved as a way to bring live, in-person news, education and entertainment to Americans, pre-radio, pre-television and pre-internet. They reached the zenith of their popularity around 1915.

Locally, Chautauqua began in 1995 when the managing editor and assistant editor of the Daily Journal decided to bring such an event to Bonne Terre, taking advantage of a Missouri Humanities Council grant interested in sending scholars to whatever town was willing to pony up the money to match part of the grant.