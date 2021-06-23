Chelsey McDowell, Paramedic 

Paramedic Chelsey McDowell, soon to be Lerche, has worked at Madison County Ambulance District going on 8 years.

"I love that here at MCAD we are not just coworkers," McDowell said. "We are a close knit family, some of us even best friends. I'm extremely grateful to work in my hometown and have the opportunity to make a positive impact in my community."

How did your crew and the department help get you through the pandemic?

"Being essential workers we were fortunate enough to keep working through the pandemic," McDowell said. "Our department ensured that we had the appropriate safety protocols in place along with an abundance of PPE. Our crews have worked hard through this pandemic to continue to provide a healthy and supportive environment, not only for one another, but also for the community."

