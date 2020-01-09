When St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube talked with reporters on Tuesday morning prior to the team’s game with San Jose, the status of various players would come up in the conversation.
Forward Mackenzie MacEachern had earned a place in the lineup because of his aggressive play, he said. Jacob de la Rose would be a healthy scratch that night because he wasn’t aggressive enough. Defenseman Niko Mikkola, who would be making his NHL debut, was a good prospect because of his aggressive play. Berube was looking for more aggressive play out of forward Zach Sanford.
Reading between the lines was not required to determine the attribute that Berube held dear. Reading was sufficient.
“Sounds like it’s very important,” defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said Wednesday.
It clearly is. Being aggressive means a lot of different things, and all coaches want it — rare is the coach who will find comfort in his team taking a passive approach to things — but for Berube, it’s a drum he beats very often.
“I talk to everybody about being aggressive,” Berube said earlier this season. “I think that has to be our mindset. That’s the way we want to play.”
“For our team, it’s very important,” Bortuzzo said Wednesday. “We play with an offensive and defensive tenacity that he’s established in us. Some nights we veer away from it and it’s not our look. He wants us to play fast, he wants us to play hard, he wants us to win battles in the hard areas of the ice. I’m sure there are other coaches that express that, but we’ve taken that as a team and ran with it and we know that’s a huge key to success here.”
“He stresses it a lot,” forward Tyler Bozak said. “You want to be aggressive in all aspects of the game. On defense, you want to be really aggressive, (apply) back pressure. If everyone’s aggressive, you usually work better as a five-man unit out there and good things tend to happen.”
Aggressive play does not mean running around frantically, looking for players to hit and hoping good things happen. There’s a method to it.
“As a forward,” said center Ryan O’Reilly, “it’s moving your feet on the forecheck, putting the puck into the right area and then hunting them. Not sitting back and waiting to see what they do with the puck. Dictate where we want them to move the puck. If you get caught watching and you’re waiting for them to make a pass, more often than not they’re going to set themselves up and be able to make plays but if we’re aggressive, we’re forcing them to move the puck somewhere and that gives them less time, a little split second, maybe a bobbled pass, something that can create turnovers. In the D zone, it’s closing quick, right when there’s a shot or a 50-50 puck. It’s just going in there, not trying to play it safe, it’s going to get that puck and dictating from there.”
One thing it does is make clear to the players what they should do in most situations. While they have to be responsible defensively and there are certain places and times when discretion is the smarter play, most of the time the message is to make the aggressive play.
“It’s important,” Berube said. “When you’re playing hockey, aggressive play is really important. It’s a fast game out there and you have to skate and you have to get there and have puck pressure. That’s being aggressive. I don’t want us to stand around and watch. We want to kill plays when we don’t have the puck as quickly as we can. When we have the puck, we want to play fast and get going. We want to be a predictable hockey team.”
“I think I’ve had him since Day One of my pro career,” said MacEachern, “so I kind of know what he expects, not just for myself but as a team. He just wants an aggressive team and a team that’s going to attack and be responsible all over the ice. If you go out there and be an aggressive player and a responsible player at the same time, he knows what he’s getting from you, he can trust you day in and day out.
“I think that’s definitely his focal point that he wants us to be an aggressive, hardworking team. I think that’s where the success came from last year and he wants us to stay on that path and not get away from it.”
Prior to last season, Oskar Sundqvist was a player whose spot on the team was by no means guaranteed. He had been a healthy scratch frequently in 2017-18, his first season with the Blues. Every time he talked with Berube about his play and what he had to do, he got the same message: Be more aggressive. Sundqvist took it to heart, became a regular in the lineup, had a career-high 14 goals last season, and already has 10 this season as he heads toward another high. Along with translating into making Sundqvist a regular on a Stanley Cup champion team, it got him a raise from $700,000 a year to $2.75 million a year. And now, with Berube confident in Sundqvist’s aggressiveness, they no longer have to talk about that.
“Not any more for me,” Sundqvist said. “It was (a regular topic), but not anymore. In the beginning, and with all the new guys, he’s on them to play aggressive. It’s more in the beginning until he knows you can do it on a daily basis.”
There’s the lesson in all this: Good things happen to those who don’t wait.
