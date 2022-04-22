Chloe is a 1 year old Shepherd mix. She is high energy and playful. She seems to love everyone she... View on PetFinder
A woman faces multiple felony charges this week after allegedly forcing her way into a home and firing a gun into the ceiling. The woman is al…
An area man is facing a charge of attempted murder in Iowa after an alleged shooting incident happened earlier this month.
An area man faces charges of child molestation and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly providing meth to and touching the child…
A St. Francois County jury found an area man guilty of child molestation at the conclusion of a trial held this week.
Two area men, James Wade and Jacob Graham, were arrested Thursday after authorities were called to the area of 308 Morley St. in Fredericktown…
A man faces felony charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit riding a stolen motorcycle in Terre Du Lac and Bonne Terre last week.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to two accidents involving area residents over the weekend.
Some residents are mobilizing against Nexgen Silica’s proposal, which they fear would tarnish the area by scattering wildlife, damaging water systems, and sending toxic dust into the air.
The crowd was slim at the North County School Board meeting April 13 while board members chose a builder for UniTec Career Center’s planned an…
During the Farmington City Council meeting Thursday evening, Police Chief Rick Baker presented his annual police report, listing the crime sta…
