calvary church craft fair

A large crowd attends the fifth annual "Christmas Crafts at Calvary," Saturday at the church fellowship hall.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown Eagles Christmas Bazaar will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 7. The lodge is at 411 Burris St. in Fredericktown. The event is sponsored by the ladies auxiliary No. 3758. For more information or to be a vendor, call or text Missy at 573-783-0139. Email at eaglesaux3758@outlook.com

The second annual Madison County Church Tour, sponsored by the Fredericktown Fillies Red Hat group, will be Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any churches which are interested in participating may contact Robin Yount at 573-783-2933 or Audrey Unruh at 573-783-5867, so that your church name and address can be placed on the tour maps. The church tour maps will be available at the Fredericktown Subway the first week of December. The Cowboy Church is holding its tour experience at 5 p.m., Dec. 14.

There is a time change for the Compassion Cafe event planned for Dec. 7. It will be from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. due to Miracles on Main Street festivities being held downtown. 

More information is available on Facebook at Compassion Café Madison County or at www.compasion-café.com.

The Democrat News will publish this Christmas Calendar of events through Dec. 18. If you have an event to add to the calendar, please email it to: dn@democratnewsonline.com

