How many of you are relieved that Christmas is over?
I reluctantly admit I am one of them. I shouldn't be. It was a stressful but very joyous time with all of our children in town and four Christmas celebrations. I cherished every one of our Christmas traditions (including 11 of us watching the new Star Wars movie in our Star Wars shirts).
But I am glad it is all over ... the shopping, the over-eating, and the rushing around. We have two puppies and we had the extra stress of having to run from South St. Louis County to St. Francois County to let the pups out. The poor pups are way off their schedule.
Now we all are looking to the New Year. Some are thinking about New Year's Eve plans. Some are thinking about resolutions for 2020.
At the Daily Journal, we are thinking about the first baby of the New Year. Parkland Health Center will be giving the parents of the Parkland's first baby of 2020 prizes worth more than $500.
But readers can also make their prediction of the gender of Parkland's first baby of the year and have a chance to win a $150 Visa gift card from the Daily Journal. View information about the First Baby Contest at https://dailyjournalonline.com/contests/
Have a Happy New Year!
