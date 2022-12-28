 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas tree recycling available at Wappapello Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offers a meaningful way to dispose of your used Christmas tree and provide fish and wildlife habitat at the same time.

The Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake will be accepting Christmas trees from Dec. 26, 2022, through January 16, 2023, at the Redman Creek boat ramp. The drop-off location will be marked with a sign. Once the trees are deposited at the collection site, they become property of the Corps of Engineers for use in establishing fish shelter and small game habitat.

If you would like more information or have questions about the Christmas tree habitat program, please contact Natural Resources Specialist Eric Limanen at the Wappapello Lake Management Office at 573-222-8562.

