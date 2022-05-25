Church restoration society to hold coffee, bake sale

As a part of its fundraising efforts, the Cook’s Settlement Restoration Society (CSRS) is having a Country Coffee and Bake Sale on May 28. Pre-orders will be accepted for fruit and pecan pies; cinnamon and dinner rolls; chocolate chip, oatmeal and raisin and sugar cookies; blueberry and chocolate muffins; and cranberry, raisin and zucchini bread.

Pre-order numbers are limited to 40 pies, 20 pans of rolls, 20 dozen cookies, 10 dozen muffins and 10 loaves of sweet bread.

To order, call 573-747-4044 and leave an order request.

History of the church

CSRS was organized in 1974 to restore and maintain the Libertyville Christian Church, also known as the “Old Church." CSRS and the church are located at 1717 Wesley Chapel Road in Farmington.

Founded by Nathaniel Cook as Cook’s Settlement in 1799 as a Spanish land grant in what was later Ste. Genevieve County, Cook chose the area because of the rich soil and excellent water. In 1821, Libertyville became a part of the newly formed St. Francois County and in 1863 the name was changed to Libertyville.

The church is the third building on the site built in 1858 out of brick with slave labor and in operation until 1961. The church is known as the first organized Christian Church west of the Mississippi having been organized the third Sunday in May, 1838. The society eventually intends to rent the building out for weddings and other venues. Next to the church is the Libertyville Christian Cemetery with generations of local families going back to Revolutionary War veterans.

There are two entrance doors to the building on the east end. The ladies entered through the left and the men entered on the right and were separated throughout the services. The slaves entered through a door on the west end of the building through a door that is now closed up but still visible from the outside. They were seated inside a railed section on the west end of the building.

