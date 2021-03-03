City announces Spring Clean-Up Week

The city of Farmington has announced the dates for its annual Spring Clean-Up Week.

According to Public Works Director Larry Lacy, city crews will pick up items placed in containers at the curb or in the alley beginning at 7:30 a.m.

"The city will not take anything the residents trash service takes such as trash bags, cardboard boxes, or items in garbage cans," Lacy said. "No leaves, limbs, brush, lumber, shingles, siding or construction waste products will be picked up. Nothing will be taken that is larger than two men can handle and appliances must have compressors removed.

"If the city is unable to complete a ward in a single day, it will be finished the following day. Residents are urged to check what ward they are in and have to leave all rubbish by the curb on that specified morning, no later than 7:30 a.m. There will be no call-back."

Lacy added that tires may be taken to the Farmington Street Department, 210 Industrial Drive, Friday, April 9 for a fee of $2.50 per tire or $3.50 if mounted on a wheel. The city will only accept passenger car and light truck (pickup) tires.

The pickup schedule is as follows: Ward I: Monday, April 5; Ward II: Tuesday, April 6; Ward III: Wednesday, April 7; and Ward IV: Thursday, April 8.

