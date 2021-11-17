City council to hire more police officers, firefighters

Parks went on to say that Halloween went smoothly with no incidents reported. He also noted that the new ladder truck is at the fire station, with plans to put it into service in January.

In other matters, Beavers said that the city has extended the City Light and Water office hours to 5:30 p.m. for the payment of utility bills. He also informed the council that the city is wanting to fill a janitorial position and are advertising for a Parks and Recreations director to start after the first of the year.

According to Beavers, the requests for proposals for the all-inclusive playground are due Nov. 19. There are four companies that have sent in requests for proposal (RFPs). He also mentioned that the citizen’s group that has done most of the fundraising will have a say in what is ordered.

Ward 3 Councilor Chris Morrison reported that the Public Works Committee had approved the purchase of a trailer for the Sewer Department.

“We discussed the Weber Road Project,” he said. “We feel like we have a few pretty good options. We also discussed a water detention basin in that part of town. We also had a request for a crosswalk at Henry and Harrison Street. We discussed that, but a block away we have a crosswalk at First State Community Bank. We didn’t think it was worth moving forward.”