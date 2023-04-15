In a game delayed 2 hours and 10 minutes by lightning, St. Louis City SC delivered a first half thunderbolt, scoring three times, then scored twice more in the second half, to hand FC Cincinnati its first loss of the season 5-1 at CityPark on Saturday night. The final whistle on the match blew at 11:41 p.m.

Jared Stroud scored three minutes into the game, then Eduard Lowen and Kyle Hiebert added first-half goals as City SC snapped a two-game losing streak, both of which had been shutouts. Niko Gioacchini scored in the second half and then City SC got an own goal after a shot by Rasmus Alm caromed off the goal post, off the goalie and in. The win once again gave City SC the most points in the league.

FC Cincinnati was one of only two teams left in the league without a loss and started the weekend with the most points in the league, 17. Cincinnati, coached by DeSmet High grad Pat Noonan, had allowed only four goals in its first seven games, three in one game.

Stroud started the scoring by driving in a free kick by Lowen that deflected off Klauss in front of the goal and came out to Stroud, who one-timed it for his third goal of the season and the team’s first since late in the March 25 game at Real Salt Lake.

City SC made it 2-0 in the 39th minute when John Nelson, who played for FC Cincinnati last season and was taken by City SC in the expansion draft, got past two Cincinnati players as he drove up the left wing. He crossed the ball into Gioacchini in the box, but Cincinnati’s defense kept him from doing anything with it. His shot was blocked and the ball came out to Lowen, who side volleyed it in for the goal.

Hiebert took it one step further two minutes into first-half stoppage time. A free kick by Lowen was headed out. Jake Nerwinski sent it back in and Klauss flicked it on to Stroud, whose cross was headed in by Hiebert for his second goal of the season.

The fans booed lustily when the first half ended with the announcement that beer sales would end early because of the long delay, but spirits rose again early in the second half, when Lowen flicked on a long pass to Gioacchini, who outran the Cincinnati defense and fired it in from the top of the box to make it 4-0. It was the third goal of the season for Gioacchini.

Alm made it 5-0 four minutes later, though he didn’t get credit for the goal. A blocked shot came to him just outside the box and his shot got past the outstretched arms of Cincinnati goalie Roman Celentano, who will be going from here to Arizona for the U.S.-Mexico match on Wednesday, but struck the post. The rebound, however, caught the goalie in the back of his head and caromed into the net.

Cincinnati scored in the 62nd minute to avoid the shutout.