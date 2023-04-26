In front of a record-setting crowd at CityPark, St. Louis City SC started the U.S. Open Cup with an emphatic 5-1 win over third-division Omaha Union on Tuesday night.

Aziel Jackson scored twice for City SC and got an emphatic ovation from the crowd when he was subbed out in the 75th minute after just missing a chance to complete the hat trick. City SC also scored on an own goal by Union Omaha when a cross by Celio Pompeu was deflected in and Akil Watts had the fourth. Eduard Lowen, who came on as a sub, closed the scoring.

The draw for the round of 32 to determine City SC’s next opponent will be held Thursday.

The crowd of 22,423 was the largest ever for a third-round match in the Open Cup, a single-elimination tournament run by U.S. Soccer that runs concurrent to the MLS season and is open to all clubs in the United States. The third round is where Major League Soccer teams enter the competition and are matched up against lower-division teams.

The previous high for a third-round game was 19,301 for a game at Real Salt Lake.

City SC jumped out to a quick lead on Jackson’s goal in the third minute. He took a pass from Celio Pompeu near midfield and dribbled all the way to the top of the box, where he shot with his left foot and beat Omaha goalie Rashid Nuhu to the short side.

Three minutes into the second half, City SC got its second goal. On a free kick from 36 yards out, Pompeu made a run off the ball and Indiana Vassilev passed to him, Pompeu got into the box and crossed the ball and a sliding Joe Gallardo knocked the ball into his own net.

In the 62nd minute, Pompeu and Watts worked a give-and-go that ended with Watts scoring from eight yards out. Four minutes later, Jackson got this second, with Isak Jensen feeding Pompeu who fed Jackson from 12 yards out to make it 4-0.

Union Omaha got its goal in the 79th minute.

City SC kept the chances coming, especially after some of the starters came out and coach Bradley Carnell turned to a bench loaded with his regular starters. Vassilev came out in the 70th minute for Lowen and Jackson came out in the 75th for Jared Stroud and both had chances.

Jackson has played only two games and 17 minutes with City SC this season, more often than not the odd man out in the midfield. He’s played five games with City2, starting three, with no goals or assists but he’s been fouled a lot as teams have sought to slow him down.

As City SC begins what looks to be at least two weeks without Klauss after the team’s leading scorer suffered a strained right quad, this game was a chance for some players to try to accelerate their case for stepping into his spot. City SC started Pompeu and Tomas Ostrak up top, and Isak Jensen on the left side of the midfield, and all three of those players could step into the equation somehow for the starting spot created by the absence of Klauss.

Union Omaha had some chances in the first half, especially in the minutes immediately following Jackson’s goal and Lundt had to make a save off an Omaha corner amid some steady pressure.

The starting lineup went pretty much as expected, with Vassilev and Watts the only players who went 45 minutes on Saturday at Colorado in the starting 11. Still, there were some players have started this season who were in the opening lineup: Ostrak, center back Lucas Bartlett and midfielder Miguel Perez. Josh Yaro started at center back alongside Bartlett and wore the captain’s armband, reprising his role from last season with City2. Ben Lundt started in goal. Jonathan Bell came on as a second-half sub to make his debut with City SC.