Farmington Country Days 2021 was three days of fun, great music, food and lots of family-friendly activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Thousands of folks descended on downtown Farmington for one of the largest activities to take place in the Parkland since the pandemic — and they were ready to celebrate. Whether it was the rides, the parade, the concerts or the competitions, most everyone had a wonderful time making this year's theme, "Country Days – Carnival Nights" a reality!
City-Wide Block Party Comes to Downtown Farmington
