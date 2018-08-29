The Battle of Fredericktown Civil War Museum is hosting a Pokemon Go battle for the gym at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 14.

The museum is located at 156 S. Main St. and the event is free to attend. The battle will be rain or shine and those in attendance are welcome to tour the museum while they play.

While the event is free pizza and water will be available for a small fee and donations are always appreciated.

