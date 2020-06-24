Class of 2020 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

"For example, go to an athletic event or sign up for a new club or sport," Arras said. "The worst that can happen is you end up not liking it. Also, try to make as much time for your friends throughout high school because it doesn't last forever."

Arras said his favorite memory from high school was when the soccer team beat St. Pius 6-0 on senior night.

"It was the first time we beat them during my four years of high school and it felt good to see all of our hard work paying off on the field," Arras said. "I would like to give a shout out to my coaches this year who put in the time and effort to make our soccer program greater than ever before."

Arras said he also wants to thank his teammates for everything they have done for him over the years. He said he looks forward to seeing what the soccer team will accomplish next.

"I will miss my friends, teammates, coaches and teachers," Arras said. "The school itself would be nothing without the dedication of all the people listed above and I couldn't be more thankful for having these people in my life."

Arras said he will miss the clubs and organizations that really helped him grow out of his shell. He said he wants people to know how much these clubs have shaped his high school experience.