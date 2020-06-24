Class of 2020 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Two students from the Fredericktown High School Class of 2020 and the Marquand-Zion High School Class of 2020 ranked at the top of their classes earning them the titles of valedictorian or salutatorian.
These four students worked hard to earn their titles being involved with their schools in more ways than in the classroom. They lead the way for the Madison County Class of 2020 and are a shining example of their bright futures.
Fredericktown High School Class of 2020 Valedictorian William Arras
Arras plans to attend Saint Louis University to study International Business and will then continue on to graduate school to obtain his MBA.
"I plan to shoot for a profession in the banking industry," Arras said. "I hope to be a CEO of a nationally accredited bank or to work around the globe as a financial specialist."
Arras also hopes to start his own business one day.
As far as advice for his fellow classmates Arras said to go after your dreams.
"You only live once, so make the most out of it," Arras said. "You don't want to reflect back on life and wish you would have went for something that you dreamed of. Also, stay grounded, but reach for the stars."
Arras advised underclassman to step outside their comfort zone and try new things.
"For example, go to an athletic event or sign up for a new club or sport," Arras said. "The worst that can happen is you end up not liking it. Also, try to make as much time for your friends throughout high school because it doesn't last forever."
Arras said his favorite memory from high school was when the soccer team beat St. Pius 6-0 on senior night.
"It was the first time we beat them during my four years of high school and it felt good to see all of our hard work paying off on the field," Arras said. "I would like to give a shout out to my coaches this year who put in the time and effort to make our soccer program greater than ever before."
Arras said he also wants to thank his teammates for everything they have done for him over the years. He said he looks forward to seeing what the soccer team will accomplish next.
"I will miss my friends, teammates, coaches and teachers," Arras said. "The school itself would be nothing without the dedication of all the people listed above and I couldn't be more thankful for having these people in my life."
Arras said he will miss the clubs and organizations that really helped him grow out of his shell. He said he wants people to know how much these clubs have shaped his high school experience.
"On a funnier note, I'm going to miss the debates Mrs. Henson and I had about anything and everything," Arras said.
Marquand-Zion High School Class of 2020 Valedictorian Jack Lin Starkey
Starkey plans to attend Evangel University in Springfield with a plan to major in Applied Mathematics. He has his mind made up that one day he will work for NASA.
As we became seniors we started to think about our futures and the many career paths that we could take," Starkey said. "We realized that all of our hard work throughout our school life has built and prepared us for whatever comes our way in life."
Starkey said high school has been an unforgettable journey that has prepared them for the future and shaped them into who they are today.
"For future freshmen I have three words of advice," Starkey said. "One, hard work pays off. Teachers can see that you are trying and everything that you do in these next four years is crucial to your success."
Starkey said the second thing is to make every memory possible and to join as many clubs and join in on every activity.
"Third, don't force yourself to fit in," Starkey said. "Be genuine and true to who you are and your time will come when you can shine bright."
Starkey said it has been an honor to graduate from Marquand-Zion and he will miss seeing all of his teachers and friends every day.
"Chemistea, thank you for always making me laugh," Starkey said. "I will miss our Tik Toks, arguments, math classes, and most importantly our tea time. Thank you for making my senior year fun."
Fredericktown High School Class of 2020 Salutatorian Daniel Bathe
Bathe plans to attend the University of Missouri for his bachelor's degree in chemistry. He then plans to enroll at UMKC to learn the skills needed to be a pharmacist.
"Advice to my fellow man goes as follows, superficiality curries favor, but not to God and not to yourself," Bathe said. "Be who you are and not what others want you to be."
Bathe encouraged his underclassman to be friendly with their teachers but to give them their due respect. He said younger people need to show respect, but as you age you should grow into the person that you are.
"My favorite memory at FHS was when I picked up trash walking from my car to the school and a police officer that was driving by told me that I was doing a good job," Bathe said.
He said he will miss his friends the most.
"Their companionship has brought me so much joy over the years that, even though I know I will meet more people in college, I am saddened to have them removed from my daily life," Bathe said.
Marquand-Zion High School Class of 2020 Salutatorian Coy Bailey
Bailey plans to attend the Missouri Welding Institute to be trained as a welder.
"I have always been active in my community and safety is a number one priority," Starkey said. "At a young age, I became a volunteer with the Marquand Fire Department in order to be involved and give back to my community. Becoming a welder can help me continue to do that while doing something I love."
Bailey said he wishes all his classmates the best of luck in the next chapter in their lives.
"We have spent the past years working towards this day and it's finally here," Bailey said. "This is our next chapter in our lives. We sure did start out rocky with coronavirus but we did it the COVID class of 2020."
