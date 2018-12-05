COLUMBIA, Mo. — In a mostly empty Mizzou Arena before Tuesday’s men’s basketball game, the roar rippled through the student section at approximately 6:07 p.m.
Missouri had its quarterback for next year — and The Antlers were already partying like it’s 2019.
Kelly Bryant, college football’s most prized free agent, will use his final season of eligibility at Missouri next year after winning 16 of his 18 starts at Clemson. Bryant made his decision public Tuesday night with a video he posted on Twitter shortly after 6 p.m.
Without a clear successor to senior quarterback Drew Lock, Missouri was among the first reported teams to contact Bryant when he announced in late September he planned to transfer. He also visited Arkansas, North Carolina, Auburn and Mississippi State. Down the stretch, Auburn seemed to become the most serious competition for Barry Odom and his staff. Bryant, 22, visited Auburn last weekend and hosted Auburn coach Gus Malzhan for an in-home visit Tuesday, 247Sports.com reported. The late sales pitch didn’t work.
Mizzou’s good news didn’t end there. Former Arkansas wide receiver Jonathan Nance, another graduate transfer, also announced on Twitter a commitment to Mizzou. Nance was Arkansas’ leading receiver in 2017, catching 37 passes for 539 yards and five touchdowns. He visited Mizzou the same weekend as Bryant in late October when the Tigers hosted Kentucky.
Bryant heard from more than 20 teams early in the process, said Ramon Robinson, who has trained Bryant since his high school years and helped mentor him during his second turn through the recruiting process. Bryant was unavailable to comment, but earlier in the day Robinson said the Tigers had a strong chance to land the quarterback.
For the past couple of months, Robinson spent late nights studying the offenses of the teams recruiting Bryant, including Missouri. He was impressed with the Tigers’ system under first-year coordinator Derek Dooley.
“I like their combination of running multiple offensive sets,” Robinson said. “They run a little pro style. They run a little spread with an RPO (run-pass option) system. The biggest thing with him is whatever program he goes to, he wants to develop more outside of his offseason training and develop in the classroom with more advancement.”
“He’s hard working, determined,” Robinson added. “He’s that diamond in the rough. He’s under the radar in terms of all the things he can do as a quarterback. I don’t see any limitations in his game and his skills. Wherever he chooses to go, he’s going to be a guy who throws the ball down the field on a consistent basis. He can run it, of course, when he needs to.
“He’s going to be a great leader on and off the field where kids are going to fall in love with him. He’s that guy when he walks in the room, people just light up. He’s the one who brings a smile to everyone’s face.”
Arkansas was seen as an early favorite because of Bryant’s ties to Razorbacks coach Chad Morris, who first recruited the quarterback to Clemson. Bryant, from Calhoun Falls, S.C., announced plans to transfer shortly after Clemson named freshman Trevor Lawrence its starting quarterback for the fifth game of the season. Bryant had started the first four games and split time with the five-star recruit.
The NCAA’s new redshirt rule allowed Bryant to preserve his year of eligibility because he only played in four games this season. Had he appeared in one more game for Clemson, Bryant would have exhausted his final year of eligibility.
In a small four-game sample size against Furman, Texas A&M, Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech, Bryant completed 66.7 percent of his passes this season and posted a passer rating of 146.9. Last season, he led Clemson to 12 wins, earned MVP honors in the ACC championship game and guided the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff, where they lost to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.
For his career, Bryant doesn’t have close to Lock’s four-year body of work — Lock has completed 860 of 1,515 passes with 96 touchdowns — but has been more accurate at 66 percent compared to Lock’s 56.8 and nearly as efficient with a 132.8 passer rating compared to Lock’s 138.1.
Robinson, who’s trained Bryant and more than 20 other college quarterbacks at Elite Position Training Football Academy in South Carolina, believes he’ll become an instant leader in the locker room.
“It’s a matter of getting around the guys on a daily basis and being able to lead them and show them he’s a leader,” Robinson said. “They already know he can play. Now it’s a matter of getting on the same page, just balling and having fun. To me, the main thing with Kelly is he has to get back to having fun. That’s what I’ve always told him. ‘You’ve got to have that smile that everybody loves to see.’ He has to get back to being himself.”
High-profile grad transfer quarterbacks have had mixed success since Russell Wilson set the bar exceptionally high in 2011. Leaving North Carolina State for Wisconsin, Wilson guided the Badgers to the Rose Bowl and set the FBS record for passing efficiency. Among recent grad transfer quarterbacks who came to the SEC, Jake Coker left Florida State for Alabama but was the rare graduate transfer who spent two years at his second school. In his second season in Tuscaloosa he led the Tide to the 2015 national championship. Trevor Knight had less success in his move from Oklahoma to Texas A&M, where he threw for a career-high 19 touchdowns in 2016 but the Aggies lost four of their final five games to finish 8-5. Malik Zaire flopped in his much-anticipated move from Notre Dame to Florida in 2017. Greyson Lambert left Virginia for two unspectacular years at Georgia in 2015-16.
Under Odom, the Tigers haven’t had great luck with grad transfers. Wideout Chris Black (Alabama) was an occasional contributor in 2016, which is more than you can say for running back Alex Ross (Oklahoma), who never had more than two carries after the first game that season. This year, receiver Alex Ofodile (Oregon) hasn’t seen much playing time, though fellow former Duck Khalil Oliver has been a mainstay at safety, making 36 tackles, sixth on the team.
With Bryant in the mix for next year, the Tigers should feature a loaded offense pending any unforeseen departures. Three starters return along the offensive line, led by first-team All-SEC guard Tre’Vour Wallace Simms, plus the player snapping to Bryant, center Trystan Colon-Castillo, and his blindside protection, left tackle Yasir Durant. The Tigers bring back their top four running backs from one of the SEC’s most productive stables, led by a pair of backs who have 1,000-yard rushing seasons at MU, Larry Rountree and Damarea Crockett. At receiver, the Tigers will feature promising freshmen Jalen Knox, Dominic Gicinto and Kam Scott, plus senior Johnathan Johnson, junior Richaud Floyd and two incoming freshmen from the area, Kirkwood’s Maurice Massey and Parkway North’s C.J. Boone. Unless he enters the NFL draft, which seems unlikely with his shoulder injury, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam should return to strengthen his NFL credentials. Daniel Parker Jr. has been a valuable blocker at tight end since moving there from defensive end.
The Tigers have four current scholarship quarterbacks on the roster with remaining eligibility, though only two have seen the field this year, redshirt freshman Taylor Powell, Lock’s primary backup, and sophomore Micah Wilson, the top reserve last year.
As for Nance, he decided to leave Fayetteville, Ark., after playing in the first four games of this season, preserving his year of eligibility under the new redshirt rule. The former junior college transfer had just one catch through the first four games. Nance was a high school teammate of Mizzou junior wideout Richaud Floyd in Gulfport, Miss. He’s on pace to graduate in December, which would make him eligible for the Tigers next fall.
