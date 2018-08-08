More than 480 Central Methodist University students graduated in May through CMU's main campus in Fayette, Mo., extended locations, and online programs.

The following students from local areas were among the graduates:

Ryan Thompson from Fredericktown, who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Elementary);

Sara Duncan from Fredericktown, who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education (Special Education);

Brandy Grado from Fredericktown, who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Tammy Walka-Cooper from Fredericktown, who studied online and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Kayla Bone from Fredericktown, who studied at the CMU Center in Park Hills and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

For more information about CMU, visit the university's website: www.centralmethodist.edu.

