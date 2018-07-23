ATLANTA — Missouri’s Barry Odom was appointed chairman of the Southeastern Conference’s football coaches committee at the league’s spring meetings in May, an honor he accepted, though a bit reluctantly at first because the last two coaches to chair the same group soon became former SEC coaches.
Odom, headed into his third season in charge of Missouri’s program, landed the committee assignment based on his longevity in the league — a reflection of the SEC’s rapid turnover rate and cutthroat nature when it comes to churning through head coaches.
Schools are spending millions on salaries and in turn millions on buyout clauses, all in attempt to discover the next coaching genius capable of eclipsing the elephant in the room. That would be Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, winners of five of the last nine national championships.
When Odom looked around the meeting room in Destin, Fla., he realized he’s among the longest tenured coaches in the conference. Only Saban, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Auburn’s Gus Malzahn and Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason have been head coaches longer at their respective schools.
“That doesn’t seem right,” Odom said at last week’s SEC media days in Atlanta. “But that’s what it is.”
New head coaches will lead five of the league’s 14 football programs this fall, six if you count Ole Miss’ Matt Luke, who served as the Rebels’ interim coach last year. Four of the league’s new coaches replace men who were fired midyear or after the 2017 season, including three who were fired with winning records at their respective schools. The four fired coaches — Bret Bielema at Arkansas, Jim McElwain at Florida, Butch Jones at Tennessee and Kevin Sumlin at Texas A&M — led their teams to bowl games in 15 of 19 seasons combined.
The other Power 5 conferences feature just seven new head coaches this season collectively — and just one each in the ACC and Big Ten and zero in the Big 12.
Circumstances were different at each SEC program, but a familiar thread weaved through each coach’s unspooling: Being competitive isn’t nearly good enough.
“It’s here and now,” said Odom, 11-14 in two seasons at Mizzou but coming off a rebound 7-6 sophomore season. “That’s the world of instant gratification and the world of college sports. You don’t really get long extended periods of time. That’s not the phase we’re in. Maybe that will change, but I doubt it.”
Stoops, heading into his sixth season at Kentucky, was dumbfounded to learn only Saban had been in place longer across the conference.
“I think that made my heart drop,” Stoops said. “I can’t believe you mentioned that. That’s not a good feeling. I’ve only been here six years. And to have that kind of turnover, obviously, the way it is right now, it’s the sign of the times. There’s some very good football coaches that have come and gone through this league, and there’s a lot of good ones in here. But I think it just speaks to the league, and, believe me, the 14 schools, there’s not one school in here that wants to take a step back.”
Coaches at last week’s media days were asked repeatedly about the pressure of winning in the SEC, a conference that’s seen 16 head-coaching changes since it expanded to 14 teams in 2012.
“I think when you come to the Southeastern Conference, with the way things are, you’re expected to win and expected to win immediately,” Luke said. “I think the pressure is going to be there. … Every coach in this league puts more pressure on themselves to win, but I think with the media coverage and fan bases … that’s what makes the SEC special is these college towns where the fans are so passionate about their teams.”
The SEC’s new class of coaches represents diverse backgrounds. Arkansas replaced Bielema with Chad Morris, a former Texas high school coach with three years of experience as an FBS head coach, all at Southern Methodist. Texas A&M went big, landing Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher, one of only four active FBS coaches with a national championship. Florida didn’t land its first choice but found a proven winner from within the conference, Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen. To replace Mullen, MSU looked beyond the SEC footprint and hired Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, an Eastern Time Zone lifer. Tennessee operated the offseason’s sloppiest coaching search, finally settling for Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, but not before firing its athletics director after a string of misses.
While SEC schools have yet to find an undefeated blueprint when it comes to hiring coaches, one trending strategy persisted this offseason: poach Saban’s staff. There are four times as many former Saban assistants coaching teams in the SEC (four) as there are coaches who have beaten Saban head-to-head (one, Malzahn). Before Pruitt was Saban’s defensive coordinator, that job belonged to current Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who nearly toppled his old boss in last year’s national championship game. South Carolina’s Will Muschamp was Saban’s top defensive lieutenant at Louisiana State and with the Miami Dolphins. Fisher was Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU. New Mizzou offensive coordinator Derek Dooley parlayed his time with Saban at LSU and in the NFL into his first head-coaching job at Louisiana Tech, then Tennessee.
“Not to say that we haven’t done a good job and a (good) job in the role that we had with Nick,” Muschamp said, “but that gives you opportunities to get a chance to be a head coach.”
The SEC coaching carousel figures to spin again next offseason — Mason might be on the shakiest ground — and more former Saban assistants will probably find themselves in the SEC’s crosshairs.
Can you say Lane Kiffin?
