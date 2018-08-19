MISSOURI

Sep. 1 UT Martin, 4 p.m.

Sep. 8 Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 Georgia, TBA

Oct. 6 at South Carolina, TBA

Oct. 13 at Alabama, TBA

Oct. 20 Memphis, TBA

Oct. 27 Kentucky, TBA

Nov. 3 at Florida, TBA

Nov. 10 Vanderbilt, TBA

Nov. 17 at Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 23 Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.

MISSOURI ST.

Aug. 30 at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Sep. 6 Lincoln (Mo.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 15 N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Sep. 29 Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Oct. 6 at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Oct. 20 W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Nov. 3 at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Nov. 10 N. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Nov. 17 at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

SE MISSOURI

Sep. 1 at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 Dayton, 2 p.m.

Sep. 15 at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Sep. 22 at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Oct. 20 Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Oct. 27 at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Nov. 3 Tennessee St., 2 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

