Collins breaks own SLU assist record

A distinct dividing line in St. Louis University’s nonconference schedule was reached when the Billikens lost at Auburn on Sunday.

A four-game stretch — Paul Quinn not included — against high-end opponents was completed with a pair of wins, a pair of losses and a lot a of information gathered on a team expected to compete for the Atlantic 10 championship.

Nonconference Part 2 started Wednesday night with Yuri Collins in record-setting form, and SLU hit the reset button in a 80-63 win over Tennessee State at Chaifetz Arena.

Collins finished with 20 assists to break his own SLU single-game record of 19 set last season. It was the most by a Division I player this season. He pushed his average for the season to 11.6. Collins had one turnover.

Javon Pickett and Javonte Perkins led the scoring with 15 points each.

The upcoming schedule is a mini version of what SLU just encountered with four consecutive games against solid mid-major programs, starting Saturday with Southern Illinois-Carbondale.

Yuri’s pile of assists

It’s becoming a broken record, but Collins continued to rack up assists at an incredible rate for the Bob Cousy Award candidate. But in this game he did much of the work by connecting with teammates on cuts that produced an abundance of layups. He wasn’t heavily reliant on teammates hitting 3-pointers.

He’s done it all season but not to this extent. He teamed with Gibson Jimerson on a decoy play that also worked against Memphis for a backdoor cut and several other layups. He found Perkins once.

But his connection with Pickett is a developing story line. The transfer forward scored multiple layups off of feeds from Collins in halfcourt sets. Collins also set up a transition layup for Pickett with one of his patented halfcourt bounce passes.

Jimerson was unable to get anything going with 3-pointers but he had five layups with the help of Collins.

Protecting the rim

Ford complained after the Auburn loss about the Tigers’ ability to drive and score on SLU’s big men without having much in the way of “rim protection.” It clearly was a point of emphasis between games as Tennessee State arrived with guards known for getting to the basket.

Francis Okoro had two blocked shots in the first half, establishing a presence that has been absent in recent games, however, he saw his minutes reduced. He nevertheless came back with another impressive swat and two blocks in the second half. Jake Forrester also challenged more shots and made things difficult.

As a result of the increased inside pressure, Tennessee State made only three of nine layups in the first half. Grad transfer center Adong Makuoi and 6-11 David Ascosa were not able to establish any type of a consistent inside threat.

Due to early fouls, Momo Cisse also received a few minutes in the first half without a drop-off.

Tigers’ technical trouble

After trading baskets for the first nine minutes, SLU went on an 8-0 run to take the lead and it started with an odd sequence of events.

Tennessee State’s Dedric Boyd was called for two technical fouls within 25 seconds of each other. That led to three points for the Billikens via free throws by Sincere Parker.

The first technical came after Boyd blocked a shot by Fred Thatch Jr. and appeared to do some yapping after the play. The second came on a flop call on a 3-pointer attempt.

SLU had several good free-throw shooters on the floor but Parker was picked both times. He made two on the first and the one awarded for the flop.