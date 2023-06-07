Buck Kemp, of 300 S. Main St. was chosen by a panel of judges as the Community Beautification Committee June Yard of the Month in Ward I. The July Yard of the Month will be from Ward II and will judges will be out picking a winner at the end of June.
Provided by Tessa Rehkop
Ray and Ramona Matthews, of 810 S. Main St., were chosen by a panel of judges as first-runner up for the Community Beautification Committee June Yard of the Month in Ward I.
Provided by Tessa Rehkop
Dave and Becky Bell, of 305 Williams St., were chosen by a panel of judges as second-runner up for the Community Beautification Committee June Yard of the Month in Ward I.
