Spaghetti Dinner

Knob Lick Church of God Ladies Group, 6018 Hwy DD, will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser 4-7 p.m. June 23. Meal includes Spaghetti or Chicken Alfredo, garlic bread, side salad, and dessert. Cost is $8 per person, kids under 6 eat free.

Yard Sale

Grace Point Pentecostal Church, 3435 Rosener Road in Park Hills (behind Shamrock Restaurant), will host a yard sale and silent auction 8 a.m.-3 p.m. June 24. Donations being accepted for sales by the church; sales spots available for rent at $25; silent auction. Free hot dogs, popcorn, and water. For info call 573-330-2864.

Revival

First United Baptist Church, 504 Yale Avenue in Farmington, will host a Christian National Revival event 7 p.m. June 26 with preaching by Bro. Jim Odle.

Revival

Pleasant Hill United Baptist Church, 10315 Church Road in Farmington, will host a Christian National Revival event 7 p.m. June 27 with preaching by Bro. Joe Colyott.

Revival

Pendleton United Baptist Church, 1388 Hildebrecht Road in Doe Run, will host a Christian National Revival event 7 p.m. June 28 with preaching by Bro. Doug Tucker.

Revival

First United Baptist Church, 504 Yale Avenue in Farmington, will host a Christian National Revival event 7 p.m. June 29 with preaching by Bro. Michael McGwire.

Revival

First United Baptist Church, 504 Yale Avenue in Farmington, will host a Christian National Revival event 7 p.m. June 30 with preaching by Bro. Doyle Wheetley and Bro. Steve Bobbett.

Flat River High School Reunion

The Flat River High School Reunion will be held beginning 4 p.m. July 29 in the cafeteria at Central High School. Classes of ’58 and ’63 will be highlighted, Cost is $25 per person for meal and activities. Reservation deadline is July 18. For info call 573-531-2623 or email rlmgjm7@gmail.com.

Golf Tournament

The Park Hills Lions Club will host a golf tournament to benefit D.A.R.E. July 28. Tee time is 12 p.m. $400 per team, four man scramble. For info call 573-915-3355.

Newcomers Club

The Farmington Newcomers Club meets 9-11:30 a.m. the first Thursday of each month at various locations. Come and meet other newcomers and learn about the area, upcoming events, and participate in activities. For info and meeting locations call 573-747-9256 or 573-330-0230.

Woodcarvers Meet

Mineral Area Woodcarvers meet 2 p.m. every Thursday at Farmington Senior Center, 607 Wallace Road.

Chess Club

The Farmington Chess Club meets 7 p.m. each Sunday at McDonald’s, 1700 Columbia Street. Players of all levels are welcome.

TOPS meeting

TOPS meets 4-5 p.m. Mondays at Nazarene Church in Farmington.

Democrats Meet

The St. Francois County Democrats meet 6:30 p.m. the 4th Tuesday of each month at the United Steel Workers of America Hall, 1013 Hawthorne in Desloge. For more info call 573-631-6179 or visit their Facebook page.

DAR Meets

Daughters of the American Revolution meets at 9 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, Sept. through May, at the American Legion, 1604 W. Columbia in Farmington.

Breakfast

Farmington VFW Post 5896, 814 E. Karsch Blvd., will host breakfast 6-9:30 a.m. every Wednesday. Open to the public, dine in all you can eat or to go boxes available for $8.

Bingo

Farmington VFW Post 5896, 814 E. Karsch Blvd., will host Bingo every Thursday. Doors open at 3 p.m., paper sales start at 4:30 p.m., and Bingo starts at 6 p.m.

Bingo

Bonne Terre Eagles, 7901 Berry Road, will host Bingo Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday of each week. Sundays, doors open at 10 a.m., paper sales begin at noon, games at 1 p.m.; Tuesdays and Fridays games begin 6 p.m.

Bingo

Leadington VFW Post 5741, 600 E Woodlawn Drive, will host Bingo every Wednesday. Doors open at 3 p.m., event ticket sales start at 3:30 p.m., paper sales start at 4:30 p.m., and Bingo starts at 6 p.m.

Chicken And Dumpling Dinner

Knights of Columbus in Bonne Terre, 7897 Berry Road, will host a dine in or carryout chicken and dumplings dinner including green beans, applesauce, cole slaw, and dessert, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (or until sold) and the first Thursday of each month.