Community offers advice to Class of 2020

My words of advice to all of you, start this new chapter of life with your head held high. Find something you enjoy doing or something you have a lot of interest in and don't ever let someone else tell you what you can and cannot do or what you will or will not like. You are capable of making these decisions on your own. Always push forward to better yourself and try to make a good example, you never know who may be watching or who will try to follow in your footsteps. Remember you only have one life to live so enjoy it. Good luck to all of you and I wish you all the best of luck for the future.