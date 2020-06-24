Community offers advice to Class of 2020

Community members have offered words of advice and wisdom for the senior class of 2020. The end of this phase and beginning of the next one may be unconventional but with the love and support of the Madison County community they will all surely do great things.
I would like to congratulate each of you on this tremendous accomplishment. Education is one key that will help unlock your future and potential. I encourage each of you to set goals for your future and realize that they are attainable if you work hard and never give up. I hope nothing but the best for you!
-- Fredericktown R-I Assistant Superintendent Chadd Starkey
They have certainly gone through something that defines them. Change is inevitable. It is the ability to adapt and adjust that makes situations like these as one of misery or one of learning and moving forward. Regardless, we are very proud of the Class of 2020.
-- Fredericktown R-I Superintendent Brett Reutzel
I wish the class of 2020 all the best as they move forward to the next chapter of their lives. I believe the resilience they have been able to garner throughout this school year will translate into a tenacious work ethic in whatever they choose to do.
-- Fredericktown R-I High School Principal Craig Gibbs
We are living in a dynamic, ever-changing world. What this means for you specifically is that you will need to be able to adapt your skills to meet the needs of today's marketplace. Jobs that were thriving a few years ago are now obsolete, but there are three things that will NEVER go out of style: people skills, flexibility, and trainability. Most employers don't expect you to enter the work force with all the skills you will need. What they DO expect is your ability to work well with others, to do your work using their guidelines, and to be able to use initiative and creativity to complete each task. It's called "exceeding expectations." Good luck!
-- Retired Marquand-Zion Teacher David Stevens
Your senior year has been far from normal. But yet you must make your journey into the world as it exists today. It will not be easy, but each of you represents the future of our community and bigger yet our nation. My best advice to you is read. Yes, read. Do not take the world at face value. Do not trust social media. Read information from many different sources. It can easily be done on the internet or in old fashioned books. Regardless of your skill level academically, read. It will open your mind beyond predetermined ideas that others want you to believe. Read and think for yourselves. Congratulations to each of you and may God help you along life’s journey.
-- CAP America CEO Phil Page
Whatever profession/occupation you choose may you work as if working for the One who created you. Always be humble and thankful every day of your life and remember " You will never be wrong if you strive to do what's right". Congratulations and God's blessings to the Class of 2020!
-- Madison County Assessor Sue Ann Yount
Congrats to all the 2020 graduates, we are so proud of you! Try to enjoy every moment and keep a positive attitude. It will make all the difference in your next steps.
-- Madison Medical Center CEO Lisa Twidwell
Class of 2020, congratulations on your success! We are proud of your achievement and excited to see what the future holds for you. As you start this new chapter in life, enjoy the journey. When you find a career you are passionate about, pursue it with all your heart. Remember that nothing is impossible if you take the first step.
-- Kristen Starkey RN, BSN, DON, Madison Medical Center; R-I Board member
Congratulations class of 2020! My advice to you would be that there's not one right path to success, so don't stress that you're not on the right one. I'm not where I thought I'd be but I love where I've ended up. Just remember to enjoy the journey and always be grateful for the people and things you currently have. Wherever you may end up in the world you have a small town in rural Missouri that is proud of you! When life gives you lemons (Covid-19) make lemonade (with a face mask and gloves)!
-- Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop
I feel like a quote from Winston Churchill is very relevant to our seniors. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts.” Not achieving initial success is only a failure if you choose not to learn from your mistakes.
-- First State Community Bank Assistant Vice President Mindi Montgomery
This is the beginning of anything and everything you want. I wish you all the very best of luck. My favorite quote is "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams," by Eleanor Roosevelt.
-- Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Event Coordinator April Sarakas
With self-confidence and hard work, anything is possible.
-- Madison County Commissioner Larry Kemp
No matter where you come from, you can do or become whatever or whomever you want. Appreciate and value all those who help you achieve your dream, when things get tough don't give up. Always trust and be thankful to the Lord. He is ever present!
-- Madison County Collector Debby Boone
Remain positive and motivated to achieve even bigger goals in your life. You haven't seen anything yet.
-- Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark
As you embark on this new adventure, be prepared to become the person you've always been meant to be. The journey might be long, and the road may be bumpy but through hard work, dedication, and a good heart you will find yourself.
-- Pharmacist Chelsea Rehkop
Congratulations class of 2020! Best of luck on your future endeavors and remember to always be respectful and kind to everyone you meet because you never know what someone may be going through.
--Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis
My advice to you is to live every day to its fullest and find a profession that doesn't feel like work. In other words, find your life's passion!
-- Fredericktown City Clerk Bimbi Lopez
My words of advice to all of you, start this new chapter of life with your head held high. Find something you enjoy doing or something you have a lot of interest in and don't ever let someone else tell you what you can and cannot do or what you will or will not like. You are capable of making these decisions on your own. Always push forward to better yourself and try to make a good example, you never know who may be watching or who will try to follow in your footsteps. Remember you only have one life to live so enjoy it. Good luck to all of you and I wish you all the best of luck for the future.
--Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle
To the class of 2020, may you see your full potential that lays before you and let this be the year of clear vision for your future endeavors.
--Eric Davis, D.O., Madison Medical Center
Never choose the path of least resistance. The journey may be quick, but the experience will always fall short of the excellence you deserve.
--SMTS Executive Director Denny Ward
The things you accomplish through your own dedication and hard work, will have the greatest impact on your life.
-- Marquand Mayor Sheralyn Gorse
Treat each other as you wish to be treated. Stay true to yourself. Don’t let anyone tell you, you can’t. Life can be difficult, stay strong and challenge it.
--Madison County Circuit Clerk Tenia Hermann
My advice for 2020 graduates: get out of your comfort zone. Take a change, a leap of faith. Travel solo for a day, a week, or even a month. Learn to enjoy and rely on your own company, making your own choices and decisions without influence. Know that life is not fair, you will fail often. But never ever give up, everything will be okay in the end. Respect everyone. One person can change the world by giving people hope.
-- Queen of Everything Ruth Ann Skaggs
Today marks the start of the rest of your life. Learn more from your failures and celebrate your successes. At the end of the day if you believe in yourself you can do and be anything.
--Founder of Furever Paws and Claws Charlet Pense
The piece of advice I would give is to keep God in the center of your life. Be thankful for the path you just walked and the opportunities that are coming your way. Take on every day with passion because every day is a gift. God simply tells us to love him and love our neighbor. Whatever you do, do with passion and purpose.
-- Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis
Obtain the most education you can the rest of your life. There is always more to learn. Work hard and play hard, but always take time to be with and enjoy the ones you love. Remember my rule of economics: Expenses will rise to meet income. Always treat others the way you would like to be treated if you were in their place.
--Judge Rob Fulton
Some thought from the philosopher Seneca:
Do these daily: 1. Wake up early, 2. Treat everyone you meet as an opportunity for kindness, 3. learn something new every day, 4. prepare for adversity, and 5. review your day.
--Fredericktown R-I Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson
Self control is the first step to maturity!!
--Marquand-Zion High School Principal Sabrina Doublin
When going out into the world, there will be a lot of people trying to get you to fit into their box, their definition, of who you are and who you should be. My advice it to not let anyone limit the YOU that you are. Yes, working well with others and getting along with folks is good and needed and helpful. However, never let that come at the cost of stifling your creativity, smothering your imagination, losing your uniqueness, or hiding yourself under the mask of what is expected. Find people that love and value you for you and do the same for others. Be the best version of yourself and encourage that in the people around you.
--United Methodist Church Pastor Bryan Schaefer
I would like to share my favorite scripture, “Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the LORD will personally go ahead of you. He will be with you; he will neither fail you nor abandon you.” –Deuteronomy 31:8 NLT
--Heather Dietiker, Black River Electric Cooperative
The Cherokee Pass Fire Department would like to congratulate the class of 2020. Your class has certainly been faced with unique life events that forced you to adapt and overcome, skills that will prove to be beneficial as you step out into your future. We wish the best of luck and success to each and everyone of you!
--Cherokee Pass Fire Chief Bill Starkey
Hard work never killed anyone. However, the lack of hard work may cause you to struggle along the way. Set goals for yourself and work hard to reach your goals and realize your dreams.
--Feed the Families Event Organizer Teri Moss
You have grown up in the most fascinating time in the history of humanity. 100 years ago we could only dream of learning some of the vital components of human knowledge from physical books over the span of a lifetime and now we have ALL of it on super computer devices that you have in your pocket.
The power to learn, grow and change the world for the better has never been so accessible and thanks to your great teachers and your hard work in school, your generation knows how to use it better than any generation to come before you. Be brave and dream big and do not be afraid to fail. Some of America’s greatest success stories, from Edison to Elon, had major failures before changing the world. But they ALL had something in common, they worked hard. Hard work always pays off and when you put your mind to it, you will succeed.
We at Missouri Cobalt want to see you succeed in taking us to the next level and that will include a clean, green planet with the power to achieve the bright future that you all deserve. Congratulations Class of 2020!
--Missouri Cobalt CEO Michael Hollomon
Have goals but give yourself grace when you feel like your failing. Keep moving towards them and never settle for less than your potential. Your past doesn't define you and your future will be what you make of it.
-- Founder of HOPE Amber McCutcheon
"Just enough to get by" is some of the worst advice a person could give. Instead work as if you were working unto the Lord! Dream big, work hard, and change the world one day at a time.
--Business Owner, Entrepreneur and Pastor Aaron Proffer
Dedicate yourself to becoming a lifelong learner. Your ambition and thirst for knowledge shouldn’t stop after your degree does.
-- MU Extension County Engagement Specialist Ashley Bales
Always trust your parents and teachers to give you good advice; Study hard, but don't be surprised if you change your goals several times; Be more kind to others than they may be to you; Don't let peer pressure you into drugs, alcohol and other things that will surely ruin your life; Be in charge of your own destiny and allow yourself to have fun with life; Respect our great country and fight for it if necessary; Always vote, but vote the best people in office; AND, Look up at night before going to sleep and say Thank You for keeping me through the day and again when you wake up! You are great people and I wish you the very best?
--Madison County Clerk Don Firebaugh
I give you advice from Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.” This does not mean life will be easy and you will succeed in all you do, but you can have peace in knowing God is always there for you.
--Madison County Commissioner Jason Green
Be an original thinker and produce original works. Your ideas and dreams are everything in the creative world. There will be struggle, but the struggle is what makes it real.
--Librarian Tim Smith of the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library
Congratulations to the Madison County Class of 2020! For many reasons, this is a time in our history you will never forget. As you enter the next phase of your life, be courageous. Be honest. Continue to learn, study and grow. As you do that, I encourage you to educate yourself on America’s history and our government, and become educated voters who can lead our country in the generations to come. Missouri is proud of you!
--Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft
Congratulations to all of the Madison County Class of 2020 graduates. Thank you for your hard work as you finish this chapter of your life and begin the next. Despite the challenges you face in this moment, I hope you will move forward with excitement, determination, and, most importantly, faith.
--U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.)
