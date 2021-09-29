1,000 books before kindergarten coloring contest

Ozark Regional Library’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten is a program which teaches the joy of story to young listeners.

To get the word out on this program, we’re hosting a coloring contest.

Complete a 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten coloring sheet, and return it to an Ozark Regional Library Branch by November 12th. There will be a total of ten prizes—eight winners will receive 11”x 17” prints of their art, and two grand-prize winners will receive poster-sized prints.

If you’re interested in signing up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, visit one of your local Ozark Regional branches to sign up, and you’ll receive a free tote bag, bookmark, and packet of information about the program.

Find us on Facebook at Ozark Regional Library System or search for more information on the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at ozarkregional.org/1000books.html.

