March 7, Ozark Regional Library-Ironton held a graduation for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, a program to teach the joy of story to young listeners.

Gracie and Luna were fitted with graduation caps, and City of Ironton Alderman Don Barzowski read an inspirational poem about developing character and mind. Then, the graduates accepted their certificates of completion from Alderman Barzowski.

As a reward for their hard work, Gracie and Luna each selected a new picture book and a treat courtesy of First State Community Bank in Fredericktown and Ironton.

For more information on the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program, find us on Facebook and Instagram at Ozark Regional Library System or visit ozarkregional.org/1000books.html.